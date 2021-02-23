Art on Screen ‘M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity’ premieres March 2

Sedona International Film Festival continues its Art on Screen series with “M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity.” The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, March 2, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity” is the story of world famous Dutch graphic artist M.C Escher (1898-1972). Equal parts history, psychology, and psychedelia, Robin Lutz’s entertaining, eye-opening portrait gives us the man through his own words and images.

Diary musings, excerpts from lectures, correspondence and more are voiced by British actor Stephen Fry, while Escher’s woodcuts, lithographs, and other print works appear in both original and playfully altered form.

Two of his sons, George (92) and Jan (80), reminisce about their parents while musician Graham Nash (Crosby, Stills & Nash) talks about Escher’s rediscovery in the 1970s.

The film looks at Escher’s legacy. One can see tributes to his work in movies, in fiction, on posters, on tattoos, and elsewhere throughout our culture. Indeed, few fine artists of the 20th century can lay claim to such popular appeal.

“Witty, touching and illuminating. As we listen to a choice selection of Escher’s words, exuberantly delivered by Stephen Fry, we see – in stills, clips, and animation – how Escher’s ingenious notions and preoccupations become works of art.” — Teller (of Penn & Teller)

“This film makes a fitting tribute. Escher is a very modern artist who appears to belong to a time that we’ve left behind. The world is much better for his presence.” — CinePhil

The Art on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

“M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, March 2 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.