New music includes Joseph Williams record 'Denizen Tenant'

Joseph Williams – Denizen Tenant

The Players Club

Joseph Williams fronted Toto as a lead vocalist from 1986 to 1988, and was featured on the albums Fahrenheit and The Seventh One. He also appeared on the 2006 release Falling in Between, sharing lead vocals with Steve Lukather on “Bottom of Your Soul.”

In 2010 he returned to the band, becoming front man and lead vocalist, a tenure that continues through today. Denizen Tenant features 12 new recordings. Amongst these are a cover of The Beatles “If I Fell.”

On Peter Gabriel’s “Don’t Give Up,” a very special guest performance is featured in his daughter Hannah laying down a vocal track.

Denizen Tenant was self-produced outside of the compositions “Black Dahlia” and “No Lessons” which were arranged and produced by Jay Gruska and mixed by Dave Way.

The musicians and singers who made contributions in the studio reads like a who’s who of players that have been in the artist’s life over the past four decades.

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Denizen Tenant, Mistress Winter’s Jump, Wilma Fingadoux.

Alice Cooper – Detroit Stories

Earmusic Records

Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, “Detroit Stories” follows last year’s “Breadcrumbs” EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest Rock n Roll scene there ever was.

In 1970, fledgling producer Bob Ezrin walked into a farmhouse on the outskirts of Detroit to work with Cooper’s band.

Abandoning flower power Los Angeles, because they were the opposite of the hippie peace and love ideal, Alice had brought his decidedly darker gang back to his birthplace to the legendary rock scene that gave birth to hard rock, garage rock, soul, funk, punk...and more.

Ezrin drilled the band for 10 hours a day to define their signature sound. Whenever they nailed a song, the inmates at the hospital for the criminally insane across the road cheered and thus the classic Alice Cooper sound was born.

Fifty years later, Cooper and Ezrin gathered some legendary Detroit musicians in a Detroit studio to record Detroit Stories, Alice Cooper’s new album that celebrates that spirit for a new era.

Tracks include: Rock & Roll, Our Love Will Change the World, Wonderful World.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Way Down In The Rust Bucket

Reprise Records

In the spring of 1990, Neil Young and Crazy Horse recorded at Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch in Northern California.

The resulting album, “Ragged Glory,” would be released later in the year on Sept. 9.

On Nov. 13, 1990, Neil and the Horse performed a marathon show that lasted over three hours and featured the band in tremendous form, playing three blistering sets. It would be the first time many of the Ragged Glory songs were played live.

The entire show was filmed and recorded by Shakey Picture’s LA Johnson and is now being released as a CD, vinyl and DVD as “Way Down in The Rust Bucket” - #11.5 in Neil Young’s Performance Series.

“Way Down In The Rust Bucket” contains a DVD of the concert, plus 4 LPs and 2 CDs.

At a later date a stand-alone DVD will also be released at NYA - Young’s Archive website, neilyoungarchives.com.

Tracks include: Don’t Cry No Tears, Like a Hurricane, Cinnamon Girl.

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

SMG Records

Honoring the enduring inspiration of Frank Sinatra, That’s Life is Willie Nelson s second album of classics made famous by The Chairman Of The Board.

Nelson’s first ode to Frank, 2018’s My Way, earned him the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Solo Album, and That’s Life finds Nelson (who has penned a few standards himself) inhabiting 11 more of the most treasured songs in the Great American Songbook including the title track, “Luck Be A Lady,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” and “I Won’t Dance” (a duet featuring Diana Krall).

Produced by Buddy Cannon and Matt Rollings, That’s Life was recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood -- where Frank Sinatra, created a string of album masterpieces -- with additional recording at Pedernales Studios in Austin, Texas.

The cover features a brand new painting of Nelson and his iconic guitar in the glow of a twilight streetlamp, evoking classic Sinatra album covers of yore.

Tracks include: Nice Work If You Can Get It, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, You Make Me Feel So Young, Learnin’ the Blues.

Maxïmo Park – Nature Always Wins

Prolifica Records

Newcastle band Maximo Park returns with its seventh record, Nature Always Wins.

The album arrives as something of an examination, zeroing in on the notion of the self, identity as a band, and that of humanity as a whole.

The album’s title nods to the famous Nature vs Nurture debate.

Discussing whether change is capable under the influence of time, perspective, environment or if we are destined to be bound by our own genetics, it asks, “who are we, and who do we want to be, and do we have any control over it?”

Produced by Atlanta-based Grammy-winning producer Ben Allen, who afforded the band freedom to play and create.

What wasn’t anticipated was how that freedom would be soon be stripped, as lockdown restrictions left the band recording remotely across Newcastle, Liverpool and Atlanta with audio files bounced back and forth across the world.

Tracks include: Partly Of My Making, Versions Of You, Baby Sleep, Placeholder, All Of Me, Ardour, Meeting Up, Why Must A Building Burn?, Child Of The Flatlands.