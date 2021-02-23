Sedona Film Fest presents ‘All at Sea’ premiere Feb. 26-March 4

The Sedona International Film Festival will present “All at Sea,” Feb. 26-March 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“All at Sea” — billed as a wild comedy from the murky depths — stars the late Lauren Bacall (in one of her final film performances), Brian Cox and James Fox.

Making waves is all he knows.

Retired sailor Wally and best friend Skipper are residents of a retirement home run by Ms. Reimark. When Skipper dies, Wally vows to honor his promise to bury his friend at sea.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t have a coffin, boat or anyone to conduct the service.

Wally takes fellow residents on a madcap adventure to carry out the burial before Ms. Reimark puts an end to his daring scheme.

“All at Sea” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Feb. 26-March 4. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26, 27 and 28; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, March 3 and 4.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.