Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Sister of the Groom’ premiere Feb. 26-March 4

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the romantic comedy “Sister of the Groom” showing Feb. 26-March 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do) star in a destination wedding weekend gone off the rails.

Audrey (Silverstone) attempts to stop her brother from marrying a young French woman during their rescheduled wedding weekend in the Hamptons, which happens to be the same weekend she turns 40.

Sister-in-laws-to-be from two very different cultures and stages of life clash and struggle to connect and get along.

Because of this tension, Audrey loses control and attempts to undermine the wedding, only to realize she can’t stand in the way of true love.

With every intention of breaking up the happy couple, Audrey and her loyal husband (Scott) throw the weekend into a tailspin of embarrassing series of mishaps that make this destination wedding truly unforgettable

“Sister of the Groom” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Feb. 26-March 4. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 and 27; 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, March 3 and 4.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.