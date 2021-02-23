Sheriff’s unit seizes $150K in meth during I-17 stop
SUNSET POINT — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies were conducting routine patrol on I-17 north of Sunset Point in Yavapai County on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18, when they noticed the driver of a white 2014 Nissan Altima was driving recklessly, according to a news release.
A deputy pulled over the driver, 26-year-old Carlos Camargo-Urias of Surprise, Arizona. During the traffic stop, according to the release, there were several red flags and Camargo-Urias was extremely nervous, so deputies searched his vehicle.
Inside, deputies found several vacuumed sealed bags of methamphetamine, weighing nearly 50 pounds.
“This is the second major methamphetamine arrests our deputies have made in the last week,” said Sheriff David Rhodes in the release. “We all know meth is dangerously addicting and is damaging to the body. I want to thank our K9 deputy for making sure these drugs didn’t make it out into our community.”
Camargo-Urias had a 17-year-old in the car with him. He is charged for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and involving a minor in a drug offense. His bond is set at $500,000.
