COVID vaccinations return to Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD - Spectrum Healthcare reopened vaccination stations in Cottonwood Tuesday after delays in of delivery of the vaccine.

Last week’s allotment of 9,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived Monday for Yavapai County.

Currently, Yavapai County is in group 1B in Phase 1 of priority groups of who are qualified to get vaccinations.

The current group is 20% complete. It includes adults 65 and older, education workers and those in protective services, states the YCCHS webpage.

The next group is called 1C and is set to begin in the spring of 2021. The group will include adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions and adults living in congregate settings.

The general population is scheduled to get vaccinations in late spring/summer of 2021 in Phase 2.

“We want to thank community members for their patience and understanding this week as we’ve had to make multiple changes to the schedule,” said April Rhodes, CEO of Spectrum Healthcare.

“The phone number for our pop-up Vaccination Station call center is 928-414-8884,” Rhodes said.

Spectrum vaccine sign-ups can be completed here.