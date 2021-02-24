OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Feb. 24
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

COVID vaccinations return to Cottonwood

John Wesbrock, a Cottonwood Fire Department paramedic, works at the Spectrum vaccinations station on Tuesday and administers a COVID vaccine shot to Mark Watson of Sedona. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

John Wesbrock, a Cottonwood Fire Department paramedic, works at the Spectrum vaccinations station on Tuesday and administers a COVID vaccine shot to Mark Watson of Sedona. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: February 24, 2021 1:55 p.m.

COTTONWOOD - Spectrum Healthcare reopened vaccination stations in Cottonwood Tuesday after delays in of delivery of the vaccine.

Last week’s allotment of 9,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived Monday for Yavapai County.

Currently, Yavapai County is in group 1B in Phase 1 of priority groups of who are qualified to get vaccinations.

The current group is 20% complete. It includes adults 65 and older, education workers and those in protective services, states the YCCHS webpage.

The next group is called 1C and is set to begin in the spring of 2021. The group will include adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions and adults living in congregate settings.

The general population is scheduled to get vaccinations in late spring/summer of 2021 in Phase 2.

“We want to thank community members for their patience and understanding this week as we’ve had to make multiple changes to the schedule,” said April Rhodes, CEO of Spectrum Healthcare.

“The phone number for our pop-up Vaccination Station call center is 928-414-8884,” Rhodes said.

Spectrum vaccine sign-ups can be completed here.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Spectrum vaccination stations to reopen Tuesday
UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
East Coast weather puts Spectrum vaccinations on hold
Spectrum vaccinating health-care workers; won’t mandate shots
More COVID-19 vaccine coming to county, nursing homes
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News