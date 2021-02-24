Yavapai County granted $3.28M from feds to help with pandemic response

Yavapai County Community Health Services Leslie Horton is used to COVID-19 surprises – just not many good ones.

So she was delighted to find out the county is receiving $3.28 million of what is known as a federal Epidemiology Lab Capacity grant.

Back in the summer, Horton said her department received just over $2 million that will extend through February of 2022. This grant is to extend another year beyond.

This new grant will “allow us to do a variety of things, including strengthening lab testing, including increased variant sequencing of lab results,” Horton said.” She said the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood is already sending some of its lab results for that brand of test.

This new pot of money – a total of $100 million to the state’s counties - will also be able to help provide additional resources to the county’s Epidemiologist Stephen Everett, Horton said.

Through the first round of dollars, Everett will be getting an assistant and additional health educator. With these new dollars, the department hopes to also be able to add more contract tracers or individuals to assist with reporting the data needed to enhance analysis of the virus in this area, Horton said.

She said the funds will enable better surveillance and reporting on specific health data, both geographic and demographic information. Lab data is critical to the investigation of viral spread as well as response, prevention and offering more COVID tests that can then be compared with the variant strains of this virus, she said.

What Horton said also pleases her with this infusion of dollars is that it will enable small departments like theirs to increase their workforce capacity, including hiring additional nurses and epidemiology experts that can then also assist the county’s health partners with testing that is still key to coping with this pandemic.

The one thing these funds cannot be used for is anything related to vaccination, Horton said.

The county has received about $1.6 million in separate federal funds to assist with support for the mass vaccination sites now operated by both Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott and Spectrum Health Care in Prescott Valley. Those dollars are to also help sustain those efforts over the course of the next year, she noted.

Even with vaccinations now becoming more prevalent for more people, with hopes that broadens even more as spring and summer arrive, Horton said it is still important to identify new cases and finding out what is working best on local levels to control spread.

In the next week, Horton said her department leaders will be assessing how to budget these dollars based on most pressing needs.

“We are excited for the funding,” Horton said.

The whole COVID operation over the last year has required yeoman efforts on this county and other county health departments, with the department also responsible for managing 35 other grants to financially support their other ongoing operations, Horton said.

The annual budget for the department typically is about $7 million, with the extra pandemic funds almost doubling that amount, Horton said.

“It’s great we can sustain the efforts now in place for our epidemiology lab capacity for another year and a half up to two years,” she said.

After all the struggles attached to quelling this virus, Horton was clear this is a much-needed, much appreciated “surprise.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci.