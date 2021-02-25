Community events and announcements: Feb. 25, 2021

Here are some events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley.

Strauss re-elected to U.S. Travel Association at-large board

Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau President/CEO Candace Carr Strauss has been re-elected to a second term as an at large director of the U.S. Travel Association (USTA).

Strauss was initially selected to the USTA Board of Directors in 2018 while serving as CEO of the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and Visit Big Sky in Montana.

Based in Washington DC, the USTA represents the nation’s travel industry, which generates $2.6 trillion in economic output and supports more than 15 million American jobs.

Its 1,100 members prioritize issues that pose challenges for the travel industry and advocate for policies that create responsible growth. Since 2020, they have been a leading voice and resource for the industry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this growth, Strauss had the opportunity to meet virtually with Interior Secretary nominee Deb Haaland, which she cites as another example of her Board membership elevating Sedona’s exposure to top level policy makers.

Craft show at Verde River Resort

Verde River Resort will host a craft show on Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Verde Valley RV Resort Park, 1472 Horseshoe Bend, Camp Verde. Admission is free.



There will be a variety of crafts, everything from beaded items, crocheted and knitted items, wooden toys and various quilted and other sewn items. Masks will be required.

Music in the Stacks returns to Camp Verde Library

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, Music in the Stacks returns in the Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room.

A free monthly concert series, Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain in Northern Arizona.

There are 4-6 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

March’s concert features Gary Simpkins, Christy Fisher, Mike McReynolds, Tony Cook and Matt Fabritz.

Special precautions have been taken to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Those precautions include extensive cleaning and sanitizing, as well as a seating arrangement to allow for social distancing. Also, the rear doors will remain open for the duration of the concert. Face coverings are also required in the library.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Employee manual and its importance

Join Yavapai College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at 10 a.m. March 11 for “The Importance of an Employee Manual.”

Having the same rules for all employees makes running a business easier. Having an employee manual is a good business practice, there are some good reasons to create an employee manual. SBDC will go over the main categories a business needs to address to help keep away from the pitfalls, specifically, what to include and who to give it to.

Register online for this presentation at bit.ly/EmpMan0311.

SR 260/Main Street Community Advisory Board meeting

State Route 260/Main Street Community Advisory Board meeting is from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/582832037 for the meeting. Or by phone (audio only) at 571-317-3112. Access Code: 582-832-037.

City of Cottonwood launches new destination website

The City of Cottonwood has completed its updated destination website, visitcottonwoodaz.org.

In a highly competitive tourism market, Cottonwood is now adequately marketing to potential visitors with a desire to spend time in the Verde Valley, specifically in Cottonwood.

Visit Cottonwood was redone with the tourist/visitor in mind. Cottonwood has an abundance of potential and marketable assets which are now easily accessible on the website.

The site demonstrates Cottonwood’s distinctive qualities through high resolution images, event listings, links to the Verde Valley Wine Trail, Old Town Arts and Culture, lodging, outdoor recreation, dining, shopping, tasting rooms and wineries.

The website is a work in progress and will continue to be updated with relevant content from local and regional partners. Cottonwood businesses in the following categories are encouraged to submit their business listing for inclusion on the site, if it is not already there: lodging, dining, shopping, outdoor recreation, wine industry, and events that appeal to visitors.

Visit visitcottonwoodaz.org, and contact website management at heather@frontburnermedia.com for listing submission details.

Social media in small communities

Join Yavapai College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at 10 a.m. March 9 for “Putting It All Together – Social Media In a Small Community.”

Join SBDC as the center completes its three-part webinar and focus on how to use Instagram stories, paid promotions and analytics.

SBDC will also share ideas about how to get ready for the upcoming summer season.

Register online at bit.ly/SocialMedia0309.

Opioid crisis in time of COVID

The Sedona Women will examine the “Opioid Crisis in the Time of COVID” at the group’s Wednesday, March 10 meeting at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

This program will examine how law enforcement and mental health professionals are partnering to find innovative solutions to this growing crisis along with an overview of available services.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, and his wife April Rhodes, CEO of Spectrum Healthcare Group, will discuss these dual crises and how their combined impact has affected local prison populations and the community at large.

Local resident Jim Sander will join the Rhodes’ for the March discussion to share his own personal journey to sobriety.

To register for this virtual program, visit thesedonawomen.com, locate the “Events, Programs & Trips” tab, click “March Program – Opioid Crisis” and find the “Program Registration” button.

The Sedona Women (TSW) monthly programs will continue to convene virtually until it is safe to gather in person. All general meetings are open to the public.

For more information about The Sedona Women contact: sedonawomen669@gmail.com or visit thesedonawomen.com.

Sedona amends trash containment and removal regulations

Beginning Feb. 25, new Sedona City Council-approved amendments to trash containment and removal regulations will go into effect as a response to failures to properly contain trash and store waste containers.

Specifically, the regulations require trash containers be placed at the curb no earlier than noon the day prior and removed by 11:59 p.m. the day of pickup. Additionally, material must be bagged and securely tied (with the exception of clean recyclables) and all material must be fully contained within the waste receptacle with the lids fully closed and secure except when being loaded or emptied. Containers may not be overfilled.

After receiving 64 complaints trash complaints in less than fourth months from the recently launched short-term rental hotline, city staff believed two issues became serious enough to warrant additional regulation for garbage and trash removal:

The leaving of waste containers at the curb for extended periods of time.

Waste ending up strewn about on both properties and roadways due to overfilled containers and/or animals getting in the trash and knocking waste containers over.

The city intends to enforce trash violations reactively via complaints submitted through the short-term rental hotline, code enforcement or the Citizens Connect app.

A first violation will result in a fine of $100, and a correction of the initial violation must occur within 24 hours. A second violation within 180 days of the first violation will result in a fine of $200. Any subsequent violations will be $250 per citation but will not exceed $2,500. Additionally, the person in violation must make restitution to the city for all cleanup and disposal costs incurred by the city.

For more information on these regulations, read the Chapter 8 (Health and Safety) Garbage and Solid Waste Containment Ordinance at sedonaaz.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=42886.

For more information on the city’s short-term rental hotline, visit sedonaaz.gov/str.



Center of Universal Light to host Timber Hawkeye

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 11 via Zoom, the Center of Universal Light in Cottonwood will host Timber Hawkeye, bestselling author of ‘Buddhist Boot Camp’ and ‘Faithfully Religionless.’

Visit the center’s website, CenterOfUniversalLight.com, for the link to the presentation.

Hawkeye’s books and the Buddhist Boot Camp Podcast offer a secular and non-sectarian approach to being at peace with the world, both within and around us, with the intention to awaken, enlighten, enrich and inspire.

Join the center each Sunday for more practical spirituality.

Mingus Union theater troupe presents ‘Cash on Delivery’

Weekends, March 5 through March 14, Mingus Union’s A.T.O.R.T. will present its first production of the school year, Cash on Delivery.

This comedic play is fast-moving, with plenty of laughs. Run time is two hours, which includes a 15-minute intermission.

Mingus Union will offer three ways to watch this hysterical production. Mingus Union is allowed to offer a limited in-person audience for each performance in the school’s auditorium. Mingus Union High School is at 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

March 5-7, Mingus Union will offer a live stream of each of the performances in a six-high definition camera broadcast. March 13-14, Mingus Union will offer an on-demand performance that can be viewed at any time that weekend.

Live stream is available for the following performances: 7 p.m. Friday, March 5; 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7.

Stream On-Demand is available for the following performances: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14.

Tickets are available beginning Feb. 25 online at atort.ludus.com or at the Mingus bookstore from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Patrons may always call the box office at 928-649-4466 for any tickets, questions, comments, or concerns.

No tickets will be sold at the door.

Cost is $10 for adults and seniors, $8 for students. Live stream or On-Demand tickets, recommended price is $10, however pay what you can.

In-person mitigation information:

-All patrons must sign a COVID-19 waiver upon entry;

-All patrons must wear a mask (performers will be as well);

-Six feet distance between parties will be enforced;

-Limited to 15% capacity or 150 in-person patrons;

-Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the auditorium;

-No concessions will be offered.

Tuzigoot National Monument Citadel reopens to public

Tuzigoot National Monument’s citadel has reopened after extensive repairs.

The citadel had been under repair since early 2019 after a heavy snowfall caused damage to the cement flooring and wooden support beams. Initial inspections also led to the discovery of termite damage to one of the wooden support beams.

These discoveries deemed it necessary to close the citadel portion of the pueblo to make it more structurally sound and safe for visitation.

National Park Service provides outdoor experiences for visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 20,000 NPS employees care for America’s 423 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities.

Tuzigoot National Monument is in Clarkdale, at 25 W. Tuzigoot Road. For more information, call 928-567-5276 or visit nps.gov/tuzi. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @TuzigootNPS.

Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal. The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. The organization also offers home delivery to homebound seniors in the Cottonwood area.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796.

Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org.



Manzanita Outreach to distribute Farmers to Families food box program

Manzanita Outreach will distribute the USDA’s Farmers to Families food box program at the organization’s free food sharing events in February, March and April.

The Farmers to Families food box program puts American farmers and distributors of all sizes back to work and brings healthy food to communities. According to the US Department of Agriculture, the program has distributed more than 132 million food boxes that support American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quality of food in the boxes is equivalent to what one would expect to find at a local grocery store, Manzanita Outreach Executive Director Mike Newcomb said.

The boxes include fresh fruits and vegetables such as potatoes, squash, apples, oranges, onions, carrots, melons. Also included are dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese and butter.

Verde Valley residents can pick-up their free food boxes at Manzanita Outreach’s drive-thru food sharing events. Please have ample space available in the trunk of your vehicle for the loading of food boxes.

The following are the remaining February events in Yavapai County:

Tuesday, Feb. 23 (12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.) at 2062 AZ-89, Chino Valley

Saturday, Feb. 27 (9 a.m.-11 a.m.) at 7450 E. Pav Way, Prescott Valley

For information on where and when food will be shared in subsequent months, visit MOhelp.org. Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, visit ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Yavapai College to move forward to COVID-19 Yellow Phase re-entry plan

Yavapai College will move forward to the yellow phase of its COVID-19 re-entry plan when the college returns from spring break on March 22.

The move to the yellow phase – also known as phase 3 – is the first time that the college has reached this level of its five-phase re-entry plan.

Yavapai College has been operating in the red and orange phases (phases 1 and 2) since the COVID-19 pandemic forced operations to move virtual in March 2020.

The yellow phase will allow for more in-person classes for the second eight-weeks of the spring semester. Those classes are in program areas of visual and performing arts, music and physical education.

Second eight-week classes begin on March 22. A full list of classes for the second eight-week semester are at yc.edu/eightweek.



All classes which are already operating online, or in a hybrid model will remain in those capacities through the end of the spring semester.

Most college services will remain remote during the yellow phase, but some services may return to in-person activities as needed.

All college health and safety protocols must be adhered to during the yellow phase.

Full details on the college’s COVID-19 re-entry plan can be found at yc.edu/reentry.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market opens May 15

This year’s Verde Valley Farmers’ Market season will open on Saturday, May 15. Hours will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. This will mark the 18th consecutive year of the market’s operation. The Market is expected to run through Oct. 2.

It is currently anticipated the market will open with the same requirements as last season:

The market will have only one entrance and exit that will be clearly marked. Entry will be staffed by an individual who will limit market capacity to no more than 20 customers at a time. Customers will be asked to wait in an orderly line outside the market at appropriate social distances.

Customer precautions will be posted at the market entrance.

Customers will be required to wear a mask, regardless of having been vaccinated. Customers will be required to sanitize their hands/gloves with provided hand sanitizer before entering the market or wash their hands with soap at the wash station.

Vendor tables will be separated by at least six feet. The market will have a hand wash stations with jugs, basins, soap, single-use paper towels, a trash bin, hand sanitizer and spray bleach for sanitizing. No vendor sampling of food or sale/consumption of food will be allowed at the market. Pets, with the exception of service animals, will not be allowed.

The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market Board will continue to closely monitor CDC Guidelines for grocery and food retail workers and the Yavapai County Health Department guidelines for farmers markets.

Due to social distancing, vendor spaces are limited this year. Local growers interested in becoming a 2021 season vendor, contact Market Manager Jane Davie at 928-634-7077.

Verde River Runoff scheduled for March 20-30

Announcing the 2021 Verde River Runoff: March 20-30. Join Friends of the Verde River for 10 days of paddling in celebration of Friends of the Verde River’s 10th year of working to support the Verde. Cost is $10 to register.

Paddle any water body anywhere in the world, share images from your adventures, and connect with other paddlers on social media.

Register at verderiver.org.

Verde Valley Fair soliciting Art & Craft entries

Art & Craft entry is open for the 2021 Verde Valley Fair. Come celebrate ‘A Blue Ribbon Life’ and enter your creations.



All ages and skill levels are encouraged and welcome. This year’s Verde Valley Fair is April 28 through May 2.



All entry information can be found in the 2021 Fair page at www.vvfair.com or call 928-634-3290. Entry deadline is April 16.

COCSD offers free developmental screenings for preschool children

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3-5 years who live in the school district and are not receiving special education services or enrolled in kindergarten.

Screenings are typically held on a monthly basis and will check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive and social development.

The next screening is Wednesday, March 3. For an appointment, call 928-634-2191.

The Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to 3 years.

For an appointment, call 800-237-3007 or email AzEIP.Info@raisingspecialkiks.org.

SBDC launches new program to help small businesses

The city of Sedona encourages Sedona’s small businesses in Yavapai County to apply for Yavapai College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Small Business Makeover Program to access resources, coaching and industry expertise.

Four businesses in Yavapai County will be selected for one-on-one, in-depth assistance, and confidential coaching from the SBDC team of consultants for several months.

This coaching could include a website makeover, marketing or sales strategy overhaul, operations improvement, new technology implementation or a remodel of your physical space.

While four businesses will be chosen for the complete Small Business Makeover Program, additionally as many as 60 businesses will have the chance to participate in a special small business boot camp and receive a one-time, one-on-one confidential coaching session.

To qualify, businesses need to:

-Have been in business for a minimum of three years.

-Be permanently located in Yavapai County.

-Have up to $15 million in annual revenues and/or less than 500 employees.

-Describe how COVID-19 has impacted your business.

-Not be involved in any legal proceedings.

-Not have received ongoing coaching in the last five years from the Yavapai College SBDC.

Interested businesses can apply at mybusinessmakeover.com/apply. Feb. 28 is the first application deadline. Additional application deadlines will be March 30 and April 30, but businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information, visit mybusinessmakeover.com.

Local Toastmasters Club invites public

Want to practice public speaking, or improve communication and build leadership skills? With Toastmasters, break barriers, not the budget.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club invites individuals to improve their communication and leadership skills by attending the club’s meetings at noon Mondays at noon at On the Greens Community Center, 969 On the Greens Blvd., Cottonwood.

The Community Center has room easily for 50 people, and so lots of room for members and guests. Tables are set up for social distancing. Mask required. Coffee is provided, with clean restrooms.



At Toastmasters, members learn by speaking to groups and working with others in a supportive environment. Toastmasters is the best and least expensive personal improvement class. Many employers provide this for their employees and many members utilize the skills learned in either advancing on their job or looking for a job.

For people who are staying home, call 928-274-6289 or 928-451-9482 to request a Zoom link to attend the meeting remotely.

Guests are welcome. Members or guests, please contact for information, a meeting link and password if Zooming or directions and gate code at On the Greens Community Center.

In this time of chaos and uncertainty, Toastmasters provides a safe environment to build on personal skills.

For more information, view cottonwoodtm.toastmastersclubs.org or call 928-274-6289 or 928-451-9482.

Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival

Friends of the Verde River announces the Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival, April 22-25. This event is something to look forward to this spring.

Amidst the complications of COVID-19, Friends of the Verde River is committed to keeping the beloved Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival alive and thriving.

This year, Friends of the Verde River will host the festival as a hybrid event, blending virtual experiences with size-limited in-person guided tours.

Early Bird Registration begins at 8 a.m. Feb. 26. Want to be an early bird? Early Bird Registration is available to anyone who has donated $50 or more to Friends of the Verde River since the last Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival. Become an Early Bird, visit the donation page at verderiver.org.

Sign up for in-person birding tours before they open to the public. Tours will be first come, first served and spots will be limited. Sign up for the virtual experience, which includes access to 15-plus presentations and daily armchair birding for 10 days.

Registration opens to the general public at 8 a.m. March 1.

Learn more at verderiver.org.

Project Rising Hope food pantry

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Project Rising Hope’s compromised senior volunteers have not been able to serve.



It is hard to estimate, but approximately 350 families come for food assistance on any given Tuesday.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry is nearing its ninth year of serving the Verde Valley community. Project Rising Hope Food Pantry gives out food each Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. at 750 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Pantry guests and volunteers are each provided appropriate COVID-19 protections.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry would love to have more volunteers. Anyone new to volunteering with Project Rising Hope is invited to come out Monday mornings from about 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. to find out what volunteering involves. Project Rising Hope is a volunteer-run service.



Project Rising Hope also has 501(c) (3) approval for anyone interested in donating money to help keep the program afloat.

Any questions, call Darrell Dierks at 928-649-9894.

Cottonwood Library scholarships available for high school seniors

Friends of the Cottonwood Public Library is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college or technical bound student who has a passion for his or her intended career choice.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements: a minimum grade point average of 2.5, be a full-time student who has been accepted to an accredited college or trade school as of the fall 2021 semester, and be enrolled in the Mingus Union High School district attending high school, a private charter school or private school or a homeschool student.

Applications will be accepted through April 2 and are available from the Friends’ website friendsofctwazlibrary.org or at the Youth Services department at the Cottonwood Public Library.

Questions can be directed to bookmarks1@outlook.com.

The Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St.

Children invited to illustrate original story about Camp Verde Library’s bearded dragon

Camp Verde Community Library has created an opportunity for 15-to-18 children ages 5-11 to illustrate and own an original story about Dewey, the library’s bearded dragon.

The story, Dewey Learns His Vote Counts, is part of a six-week drawing activity for children. The first art supply kit and the first few pages of the story available for pickup in the Children’s Library.

Each Friday through March 12, additional pages and another art supply kit will be available until the entire story is distributed. Children are encouraged to illustrate pages of the story each week and bring them into the library for display.

A color copy will be made of the child’s artwork so the original artwork can remain with the artist.

The art supply kits, free for the first 15-18 children, start with pencil and progress to watercolors by the end of the six weeks. Kids who love Dewey will find out what happens when Dewey imagines his story and learns how important it is to vote.

This drawing activity for children is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library, through Feb. 27.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Fraud guard service

The Yavapai County Recorder’s office now offers a free service to all citizens called Eagle Fraud Guard.

Citizens who are concerned about potential deception through recordings in Yavapai County are encouraged to take advantage of this service.

Eagle Fraud Guard allows citizens to proactively monitor and be alerted when a document is recorded in a specific individual’s name and/or business name in Yavapai County. When documents are recorded, meeting a citizen’s search criteria, an email is automatically generated and sent to the citizen notifying them of the recording.

The email provides basic information about the document, as well as a link back to the document image for review by the individual or business.

When entering names to be monitored, remember that many people share the same name. Just because someone receives a notification doesn’t mean they are the individual or business affected. This means that it’s very important to review the document image provided.

This is not an automatic notification. Those wishing to use this service must subscribe with their email. Citizens may unsubscribe from this service at any time as well as change or update criteria being monitored.

Sign-up at yavapaicountyaz-web.tylerhost.net/web/user/disclaimer. Call 928-771-3244 with questions.

Cottonwood, Camp Verde AARP Tax-Aide services

This year, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s Cottonwood office will only accept tax season appointments for free tax preparation, from people whom they have prepared a tax return in the past three years.

They are limiting capacity to keep volunteers safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional appointments may open later in the season.

To make an appointment, call 928-719-7674 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Do not call the Verde Valley Senior Center as they are currently closed to the public.

No-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers will be at Camp Verde Community Library again this year, but will be a little different due to the AARP COVID-19 guidelines.

Patrons requiring tax-aide assistance need to first come to Camp Verde Community Library’s PC Help Desk and ask for an AARP Taxpayer Packet. All forms must be filled out and signed.

Once the packet is completed, there will be a number to call to make an appointment to come to the library on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. through April 14. Patrons will receive a call back for an interview before the appointment. Patrons will then come to the library and park on the south side of the building and will be met in their vehicle by one of the AARP volunteers to pick up the completed documents, after which they will be scanned inside the library, and then returned to them in their vehicle.



Patrons will be notified when their return is complete, and they can make another appointment to pick up the completed return.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.

Wi-Fi hotspots, Dell laptops available for checkout at Camp Verde library

Patrons with a valid Camp Verde Community Library card or an account in good standing are invited to check out a Verizon Wi-Fi hotspot or a Dell laptop for use at home.

The Wi-Fi hotspots and laptop computers are available thanks to a Community Connect: Digital Access at Home grant.

Patrons must be 18 or older and must present photo ID along with their library card to check out electronic equipment. The checkout period is for one week at a time and the transaction will only be handled at the PC Helpdesk.

For details, check the library’s Facebook page or website or call 928-554-8380. Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 N Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit capitalone.com/about or ala.org.

Camp Verde Library sponsors virtual art class for ages 10 and older

Camp Verde Community Library has an opportunity for a limited number of community members who want to learn alcohol ink painting techniques.

Instructor Lynne Kohler, founder of Lynne’s Jubilee, will teach a six-week series of virtual classes that introduce alcohol ink painting to anyone 10 years of age and older.

Learn this medium known for its vibrant colors and organic images. Art supply kits are available for free to the first 12 people who sign up and commit to attend all six classes.

The series repeats Thursdays at 1 p.m. through March 11.



In this workshop, Kohler will walk students through the basic techniques of working with alcohol inks on tile, paper, ceramic and plastics and include ideas for adding details using Gelly Roll ink pens.



This virtual alcohol ink painting workshop is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library, through Feb. 27.

People oftentimes use mediums beyond words or speech to express their opinions, thoughts or emotions. At the end of the six-weeks, students will be invited to show their visual voice through a display on the art wall at the library.



To sign up for the Virtual Art Class and receive a Zoom link to attend, contact Library Director Kathy Hellman at 928-554-8381 or Kathy.Hellman@campverde.az.gov

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8381.

Donate bicycles for Adopt-a-Family program

It’s never too late to plan for the holidays. That’s why the Camp Verde Kiwanis and The Old Guys have partnered the past two years to restore old bicycles for the Kiwanis’ Adopt-a-Family Christmas program.



The Old Guys restore discarded bicycles and are looking forward to receiving some small and medium size bikes this year, along with teen- and adult-size bikes. Restored bicycles are then given to families at the annual Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family gift distribution in the mid-December.



Every Christmas, Adopt-a-Family partners to collect and distribute clothing, toys and food to families in Camp Verde.



Camp Verde Kiwanis is able to furnish more bicycles to the community’s youth with this partnership. Anyone may donate bicycles, either drop them off or Kiwanis can pick them up.

For pickup or drop off, Call Camp Verde Kiwanis members Alice Sordahl at 928-301-1938 or Cris McPhail at 928-208-8328. For more information about Camp Verde Kiwanis, visit Campverdekiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

Enjoy movie night on the Camp Verde Library

At the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, select one of the movies themed around the Democracy in America exhibit from the display shelf near the PC Helpdesk and get a free movie night snack bag to take home.

There are 10 selections for grownups and nine family selections that will help patrons experience different times and places to better understand some of the issues this country has faced on the journey toward a more perfect union.

For a complete list of eligible movies, visit the Town of Camp Verde website, campverde.az.gov, then click onto DEPARTMENTS > Community Library. Show the movie you have selected at the children’s checkout desk or the front desk and ask for a movie night snack bag.

Limit one movie night snack bag per family per week.

Share your story on the ‘Be Here’ story app for iOS

Camp Verde Community Library is collecting local stories about voting and democracy for Voices and Votes. Using the Be Here story app from MuseWeb, participants can record a five-minute story, anecdote, or experience about life in Camp Verde and take a photo or upload one.

By collecting local stories in the voices of local people, the app creates an archive of place-based stories created by the people who know the community best. People interested in participating can tune-in via Zoom for a virtual demonstration, ask at the PC Helpdesk for one-on-one assistance, check out an iPad for in-library use of the Be Here story app in a quiet/study room, download the app to their personal iOS device and record their stories, and interact with the story collection kiosk that is part of the Voices and Votes exhibit.

Camp Verdeans can add their voices to the national narrative through the Be Here story app. Visitors can then use the app to tap into the community's cultural heritage when they listen to the stories based on the geolocations on their smartphones.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8380.

This program is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library, through Feb. 27.

Solar co-op launches for northern Arizona residents to go solar

The non-profit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has launched the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op to help area residents go solar.

The co-op will help northern Arizona homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power.

The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Flagstaff, Sedona, Coconino County and surrounding northern Arizona communities.

Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a discounted group price.

Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Solar United Neighbors provides guidance on the process but remains vendor neutral, empowering the co-op members to decide.

The county and municipal governments are partnering with SUN on the co-op to help residents go solar and meet local climate and sustainability goals.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek needs substitute teachers

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District strives to keep its schools open for in-person learning. One of the district’s greatest challenges is having enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms when a teacher or a teacher’s aide is absent.

District leadership asks you to consider becoming a substitute.

Requirements for substitute teaching:

• Bachelor's Degree or higher

• IVP Fingerprint clearance card

• Arizona Department of Education Substitute Teaching Certificate (azed.gov)

Pay is $100 a day. If you are near to completing a Bachelor's Degree, call District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288 for alternative methods.

If you do not have the degree and still want to help as a support substitute, requirements are:

• IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card

• Pay is minimum wage

If interested, contact Cottonwood-Oak Creek Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288.

Political Book Club invites members

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (formerly Greater Verde Valley) begins the sixth year of its political book club. New participants are invited to join. The only requirement is that you read the book.

The Political Book Club meets online on ZOOM from 1-3 p.m. the last Saturday of the month. Everyone has an opportunity to comment on the book, and to participate in a general discussion of the issues raised by the book.

For February, the selection is 10 Lessons for a Post Pandemic World, by Fahreed Zakaria, For March, the selection is Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson.



Launched in January 2016, the goal of the political book club is to provide another way for citizens to become informed about government and history and to increase their participation in our democracy. This is consistent with the mission of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona which is to empower voters and defend democracy.

The League envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. The League is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. The League does not support or oppose political parties or candidates for elective offices.



For more information, contact Barbara Litrell at 928-300-5839 or blitrell@aol.com.

Two-year camping closure along State Route 260, Salt Mine Road

For the next two years, recreation officials on the Verde Ranger District will implement a special camping closure for areas along State Route 260 and Salt Mine Road.



Over the past few years, dispersed camping in these areas, as well as high use have caused significant resource damage to soil and water quality.

Abandoned property, trash, and sanitation issues have also created an unsafe environment for other forest users and continued resource degradation.



To address these issues on the Verde Ranger District, forest officials have issued a two-year temporary closure to include three restricted areas. The closure order and map of the closed areas is at fs.usda.gov/detail/prescott/notices/?cid=FSEPRD872589.

Over the next two years, the district will analyze current dispersed camping corridors, areas of overuse and look at the long-term management of these areas. This process will provide opportunity for public involvement and input.

For more information, contact the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Democracy in America

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Arizona Humanities Council presents Voices and Votes: Democracy in America through Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government of, by and for the people, and how each generation since continues to question how to form a more perfect union.

With the support and guidance of AZ State Humanities council, Camp Verde Community Library has developed complementary exhibits and will host virtual programs to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

Visit museumonmainstreet.org, cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380 for more information.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.