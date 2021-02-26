Obituary: Aida Louise Popp, 1929-2020

Aida Louise Popp, 92 of Rimrock, Arizona, beloved wife of the late Milton Popp, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020.



She was born on August 18, 1928, to the late Franklin and Louise McCartney in Anniston, Alabama.





Aida worked as a Grammar School Teacher, Librarian, Director of Remedial Reading, Social Services Director and Teacher of English as a Foreign Language.



She traveled to Japan as a young mother to support her husband’s missionary work and later in life returned to Tokyo and Macau to teach English. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Cottonwood, Arizona, supported/attended Grace Community Lutheran Church, Rimrock, Arizona and participated in her neighborhood weekly Christian Fellowship in addition to her volunteer work with the Verde Valley Caregivers.



She enjoyed her role as matriarch of Popp family reunions held throughout the country. Her special life as a loving, caring and thoughtful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We look forward to seeing her again someday, in Heaven.



Aida is the loving mother of Christi Tallent, Collingswood, NJ, David (Catherine Williams) Popp, Orange, CT, Cheryl Buffington, Florissant, MO, Daniel (Deborah Livingston) Popp, Austin, TX, Stephanie (Chris) Christensen, West Lafayette, IN and Kathleen (Jeff) Newman, Phoenix, AZ; proud grandmother of Justin (Cailin) Tallent, Matthew Popp, Abbey (Nick) Louis, Christine Popp, Kaleena Newman, Nathan Christensen, Bradley Newman, Hannah Christensen, Rebekah Christensen and Elise Newman; great-grandmother of Aida, Grant, Caleb and soon to be born, a fourth great-grandchild; and sister-in-law to Mary-Jane and the late Albert Miller, Florissant, MO., who joined in all family celebrations.





Anyone wishing to make a donation in Aida’s name is asked to contribute to Faith Lutheran Church, Cottonwood, Arizona and Grace Community Lutheran Church, Rimrock, Arizona.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2021 E. Fir St., Cottonwood, Arizona.



Funeral services will be held Friday April 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Missouri. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks, National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis, Missouri.



