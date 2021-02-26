Obituary: Eric Charles Booth, 1971-2021

Eric Charles Booth passed away suddenly on Friday, February 12th, 2021. He was born on November 7th, 1971, in Highland Park, Illinois to Charles and Christine Booth.





On July 4, 1994, he married Julie Booth. Together they moved to Arizona in 2003, where they have since had three children. His family currently resides in Clarkdale, Arizona. Eric was a Valley plumber and enjoyed being outdoors, motorcycles, and western movies.





Eric is survived by his wife Julie and his three children, Abigail, Jack, and Lana. He is also survived by his parents, who go by Chuck and Chris; his two brothers, Mark and Craig and his sister, Joyce.





There will be a private memorial service to celebrate his life. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by the family.