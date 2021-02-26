Obituary: Eric Charles Booth, 1971-2021
Eric Charles Booth passed away suddenly on Friday, February 12th, 2021. He was born on November 7th, 1971, in Highland Park, Illinois to Charles and Christine Booth.
On July 4, 1994, he married Julie Booth. Together they moved to Arizona in 2003, where they have since had three children. His family currently resides in Clarkdale, Arizona. Eric was a Valley plumber and enjoyed being outdoors, motorcycles, and western movies.
Eric is survived by his wife Julie and his three children, Abigail, Jack, and Lana. He is also survived by his parents, who go by Chuck and Chris; his two brothers, Mark and Craig and his sister, Joyce.
There will be a private memorial service to celebrate his life. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the family.
- Man jailed after Clarkdale standoff
- Obituary: Cam Rachelle Islas 1959-2021
- Masks off: Bill would allow Arizona businesses to ignore city, county mandates
- Vehicle may have been doing 90 mph when crashed
- Sheriff’s unit seizes $150K in meth during I-17 stop
- Man gets 33 years in prison for sex abuse, kidnapping of elderly woman
- Senate votes to increase number of supervisors in Maricopa, Pima counties
- Spectrum vaccination stations to reopen Tuesday
- Obituary: Christopher Michael Maize 1975-2021
- Village of Oak Creek Hollywood movie history
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Two flown to hospital after fiery crash
- Man arrested after one-hour standoff
- Camp Verde man arrested for allegedly running psychedelics business
- Cottonwood pair had 45 grams of meth, weapons, YCSO says
- Man jailed after Clarkdale standoff
- No sign of stolen Bank of America money after five years
- Obituary: Patricia Ann Smith, 1947-2021
- Vehicle may have been doing 90 mph when crashed
- Rimrock woman, charged in death of daughter, has new attorney
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: