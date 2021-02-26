Obituary: Marjorie Lu Reuten, 1932-2021

Marjorie Lu Reuten, age 88, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020 with family by her side in Cottonwood, AZ. “Marge” Reuten was born in Glendale, AZ in 1932.

Marge’s family left Glendale for Iowa where she graduated from Sac City High School. Following graduation, she worked in Washington, DC in the F.B.I. Fingerprint Dept. and later, in the office of J.W. Marriott and son, Bill, of Marriott Hotels.

She returned to Iowa for a B.S. degree in Elementary Ed. at the University of Iowa, graduating in 1956. After working 2 years as a stewardess on Eastern Airlines’ first jet airliner, she married, moved to New Jersey, and had two daughters.





Marge was a homemaker and full-time mother until the late 1970’s when she dedicated herself to an administrative career in real estate.



After losing her youngest daughter to cancer and then upon retirement in the 1990’s, she left many friends and her beloved United Methodist Church in 1996 for sunny Sedona, AZ to be near her daughter and 2 grandchildren.





Marge’s new life in Arizona was filled with a vibrant social life including church activities, international travel, community service to the elderly, and other causes such as animal welfare. She loved dancing and was a performing member of Sedona’s senior show troupe, Red Rockin’ Grannies.



Marge also served 4 years as Sedona Singles president. She was an energic organizer who fostered interest and promotion of the group via popular outings, activities, and amusing newsletter writings. She relished Verde Valley’s climate, vistas and “big blue sky.”

Marge’s zest for life, people, and adventure will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her shining energy, smile, charm, and fortitude were an inspiration to all who her knew her.





Marge is survived by her daughter, Laura Kessler of Flagstaff, AZ; 2 granddaughters, Charlotte Kessler of Gilbert, AZ and Lilah Kessler of Tucson, AZ; her sister-in-law, Shannon (Grady) Baggett of Gulfport, Mississippi; and many nieces and nephews. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Sara Esther and Roger Evans; her sister, Marilyn Irwin of Riceville, IA; her brother, Robert “Bob” Evans, and by her daughter, Elizabeth Reuten.





Marjorie is interred at the Flagstaff Citizens’ Cemetery in Flagstaff, AZ. Memorial contributions can be made to Maggie’s Hospice of Cottonwood, Arizona. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by the family.