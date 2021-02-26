Obituary: Michael Garner, 1951-2021

Michael Garner was born Sept. 20, 1951 in Willets, California to Roy and Phyllis Hougham and passed away peacefully of natural causes on the afternoon of February 18, 2021.

He is survived by his loving companion and riding partner of 10 years, Patricia Miller of Camp Verde, Arizona; his brother, Garland (Sue) Risner of Nampa, Idaho; and nephew, Kevin (Allie) LeClair of Tucson, Arizona. Michael was preceded in death by parents, Roy Hougham and Phyllis Schwisow and two brothers, Wayne and Kent Hougham.



Michael was an avid horseman and loved training young horses. He had a varied career path moving from a millwright, to an independent Insurance adjuster covering parts of Idaho, Oregon, and Washington out of Elgin, Oregon.

Michael worked as a Farrier as a second job from a young age. After moving to Arizona in 2000, he worked solely as a Farrier. Health issues forced his retirement at an early age.





Michael was generous with his skills, time, and energy. Those desiring to honor Michael with a memorial may send donations to: Southern Arizona Veterinary Equine Rescue (SAVER), 120 S. Houghton Rd. Suites 138-193 Tucson, AZ 86748 www.saver-org.com https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/2892129 Condolences, and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the family.