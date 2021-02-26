OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Feb. 26
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Rev. John William Jenkins, 1930-2021

Rev. John William Jenkins

Rev. John William Jenkins

Originally Published: February 26, 2021 1:18 p.m.

Rev. John William Jenkins of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away peacefully on February 18, 2021. He was born on March 21, 1930 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

John served in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Okinawa and studied in Japan before returning home to marry Doris Kundart in 1951.

They moved to San Diego, California where he attended Linda Vista Baptist Bible College earning a B.A. degree in Bible with a minor in education. He is survived by his children, Dianna Cramer of Happy Jack, Arizona, Joanna Carter of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and John Jenkins of Puyallup, Washington. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

John’s life touched so many souls as he ministered in Duncan, Winslow, Patagonia, and Camp Verde, Arizona. His community work included chaplaincy at Verde Valley Medical Center, board member of the Verde Valley Guidance Clinic, a fireman in Duncan, Arizona, an ambulance driver in two communities, and Boy Scout Master where he earned the Golden Eagle Award.

John was awarded the Verde Valley Chamber of Commerce 1974 Man of the Year Award.

John was the man everyone knew they could call when there was a spiritual need in the community.

He leaves a legacy of compassion, humility, and kindness. Everyone of all walks of life were embraced by Rev. John Jenkins. John was passionate about living a healthy lifestyle. He hiked the Grand Canyon and Havasupai Canyon trails with many groups.

One of his greatest accomplishments was in 1985 when he bicycled from Florence, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia by way of the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail. His wife drove their camper as backup.

With historical sidebars and inspirational insights, John pursued another passion of his, creative writing. Catching a Dream, a journal of this sacred journey, became one of several of his award-winning published books, filled with wisdom and personal stories. The Camp Verde Library was his second home where he was surrounded by all his favorite subjects.

The family is asking for a donation to the Camp Verde Library in his memory.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Camp Verde author book signing on Nov. 23
Doris June Jenkins 1932 - 2011
Author, retired pastor John Jenkins to sign copies of his latest book on Aug. 18
Kenneth W. Jackson 1923 - 2007
Bishop of Arizona to preside at instillation of new minister

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News