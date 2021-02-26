Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund: working hard to maintain trails

The Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund was established as an Arizona non-profit corporation in 2013 by local citizens recognizing trail maintenance is critical to the protection of our precious Red Rock trails.



The SRRTF lost no time in getting the message out about the need to help fund trail maintenance and has provided over $400,000 since inception for this purpose. The SRRTF Board of Directors includes local hikers, cyclists, runners, and equestrians who work closely with the Red Rock Ranger District.

The Red Rock Ranger District currently encompasses 400-plus miles of system trails and is known for some of the most popular and heavily visited locations in Arizona, including Bell Rock, West Fork, Cathedral Rock, Boynton Canyon and Oak Creek Canyon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture selected the Sedona area as part of the 15 National Trail Maintenance Priority Areas in February 2018 as part of the National Forest System Trails Stewardship Act of 2016.

The Act requires the Forest Service to develop a strategy that will increase the role of partners, such as the SRRTF and volunteers, in trail maintenance.

Red Rock trails attract over 1.7 million visits each year. The Bell Rock Pathway alone receives over 190,000 of these visits annually. Because of the high amount of use, the fragile sandy soils and intense monsoon storms, these trails demand a lot of attention.

The Red Rock Ranger District struggles with declining budgets and relies on local public-private partnerships to make sure that everyone has access to high-quality, safe, well-maintained trails.

The local business community, appreciating the benefits of such well-known and spectacular trails, has stepped up to support needed improvements and maintenance.

The SRRTF has also maintained a presence at local events such as the Sedona Marathon, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour and the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival, resulting in significant individual donations from visitors and residents.

The annual cost of Red Rock trail maintenance for trails near Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek is over $425,000 with the funding shortfall exceeding $300,000 annually.

The Cooperative Funds Act of 1914 authorizes the Forest Service to accept money from organizations such as the SRRTF. Three SRRTF initiatives are already in place to help address this shortfall and provide funding to the Red Rock Ranger District.

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau (SCOC&TB) has launched the “Trail Keeper” fund. Twenty-five local businesses, “Trail Keepers”, have committed $1,000/year for five years and Trail Keepers is expanding by 10 businesses for the next three years beginning in 2019.

This is matched by the SCOC&TB and donated to the SRRTF to pass on to the RRRD. These businesses not only benefit trails but receive enhanced marketing from the Program. Additionally, a voluntary trail donation at local lodging guest check-in helps raises funds from visitors enjoying the trails.

The great majority of donations keeping local trails healthy are from individuals who care about the trails they use. Donations can be made directly at the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund website www.Redrocktrailfund.org.