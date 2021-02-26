Think spring with Trailhead Tea

During the Covid year of business closings or limited hours of operation, Suzie found exuberant business owners Eileen and Dan Durand of Trailhead Tea, located on the 2nd story of Creekside Plaza, 251 SR 179, Ste. B9.



She was on the quest for information about Pu’er Tea to add to her book club’s discussion of The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane by Lisa See. See’s multifaceted story uses a Pu’er tea cake as the vehicle to drive the story to rich relationships. She struck it rich.

The shop just happened to have Pu’er tea and two owners who had taken one of their two trips to China, searching for knowledge of the trade.

Pu’er tea is an aged, fermented tea that comes from the Yunnan province of China. It is unique because it is made in a naturally fermented process that oxidized the plant leaves, amplifying it antioxidant benefits. Throughout the centuries, the method of obtaining and producing Pu’er has been kept secret.



Dan spent time showing Suzie tea cakes from different years, explaining the aging process of raw/Sheng and ripe/Shu. Eileen brewed some raw and some cooked Pu’er to give her an idea of the difference in the teas, much like the difference sought in different wines. She also demonstrated tea service etiquette. A very scholarly book Eileen refers to regularly is Puer Tea: Ancient Caravans and Urban Chic.

On another visit, Suzie noticed the large number of bins with all sorts of teas. Customers were coming in from all over to ask for the tea of their choice sold in zip locks or tea bags. Others came for advice. The Durand’s service was excellent. Trailhead Tea has been in business here eight years, moving from jobs in the technology field to tea, or as Dan says, “we tell people all the time we used to be in I.T. and now we are just tea.”

Tea drinkers, like their moms, they first spent a year doing background work and by coincidence, met people who knew tea well and mentored by them.



Spring is in the air and the Trailhead Tea is ahead of the curve.

• The 2oz sizes of 8 different Pu’er cakes, including raw/Sheng, ripe/Shu, silver needle, old and ancient tree varieties. These smaller sizes are 2oz broken pieces of full-size cakes that we’ve packaged in high barrier, zip lock packages.

*Early March, for spring, we will have convenient pyramid teabags of Japanese matcha with sencha. This is the green tea we are always drinking at home and is of the same grade of tea we currently offer at the store in loose form.

• In mid-May, late spring, the Japanese tea called Shincha which we offered and was such a big hit last year, will be in-house. This is the very first pick of the year and one the Japanese look forward to, after the plants have been dormant and sleeping all winter, ready to give off extra-high flavor. This “new tea” is extremely popular and can only be purchased once per year for a short amount of time.

What else is new? Eileen said they have not started tastings yet because of CoVid . Now and always, tea orders can be delivered. Eileen is growing tea in their greenhouse at home. It will be several years before we have Sedona-grown tea to drink, though.

I’m hoping to learn a few things about shielding plants from Arizona sun, from the community garden group.”

Many thanks to the Durands for their kindness, knowledge, and enthusiasm. Please check out their store hours and teas at www.tralheadtea.com. Email info@trailheadtea.com or contact at (928) 419 1080 for more information.

To Your Health and Happiness.

Jeff and Suzie Dunn are The Dunnery