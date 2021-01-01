Arizona closes out year with one of worst days for COVID-19 infections, deaths

Arizona said goodbye to 2020 with one of the year’s worst days for both COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Arizona Department of Health Services’ final report for 2020 shows 10,060 new cases and 151 deaths on Dec. 31.

The pushes the final 2020 tally of positive cases to 530,267; 9,015 Arizonans died of COVID-19 in 2020.

December proved to be the worst month of the year, by far, for both infections and deaths. ADHS reported 197,887 new cases and 2,340 deaths in December.

Arizona closed out the year with a 12.4% positivity rate. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity currently stands at 93%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 6,636 of the state’s 9,015 deaths. There have been 1,333 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 325,404 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 70,563 cases.

-Yuma County, 27,812 cases.

-Pinal County, 28,137 cases.

-Mohave County, 12,892 cases.

-Navajo County, 11,559 cases.

-Yavapai County, 11,530 cases.

-Coconino County, 11,344 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 3.26 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 12.4%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (238,797), with 451 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 67,420 times with 6,636 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Friday reported 24 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 55 patients with seven in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 53 positive tests with eight results pending. FMC has admitted 208 patients; 38 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 20 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 346,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 83.6 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.82 million deaths and 47.2 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.