Vehicle fire contained before spreading to house
VERDE VILLAGES — In a news release, the Verde Valley Fire District said firefighters were able to contain New Year's Eve vehicle fire before it could spread to any structures.
Thursday, Dec. 31 at about 9 p.m., crews responded to a call in Verde Villages Unit 5 for a possible house fire.
When crews arrived, they found two vehicles on fire in a driveway, with a minor extension of the fire to a nearby house.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the vehicles and keep it from spreading into the structure.
Once the fire was out, APS and Unisource inspected the structure to ensure it was safe for the residents to return for the night, the release states.
Assisting agencies were the Cottonwood Fire Department, Verde Valley Ambulance and the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
If you have any questions about this incident, call the Verde Valley Fire District by calling 928-634-2578.
