Cottonwood remains most infectious COVID-19 community in Verde Valley

The New Year’s holiday weekend resulted in 834 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County combined with 11 deaths.

The great majority of the weekend infections came in Prescott and Prescott Valley. Those two communities combined for 479 positive tests, while Chino Valley and Dewey reported 41 and 37 new cases, respectively.

The Verde Valley-Sedona region reported 207 new cases. Cottonwood continues to be the most infectious community in the Verde Valley with 85 new cases reported over the holiday weekend. Camp Verde reported 40 new COVID-19 cases; Sedona had 34.

Since testing began in January, Yavapai County has confirmed 12,420 cases of coronavirus with 225 deaths and 4,657 recoveries. Yavapai County has the sixth highest number of cases among Arizona’s 15 counties

Yavapai County Community Health Services has confirmed 4,065 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-1,674 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-842 in Camp Verde.

-540 in Sedona.

-266 in Rimrock.

-249 in Clarkdale.

-246 in Cornville.

-221 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-26 in Jerome.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 84,033 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 85.2% of those being negative.

Of the total cumulative positive cases in Yavapai County, 54% have been women. Of the total COVID-19 deaths in Yavapai County, 58% have been men.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Monday reported 29 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 68 patients with nine in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 61 positive tests with seven results pending. FMC has admitted 195 patients; 38 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-So far in January 2021, 31,275 cases and 49 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-So far in January, 10,425 cases each day.