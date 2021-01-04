OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Jan. 04
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Quick response averts major damage in Page Springs fire

Saturday at approximately 3 p.m., Verde Valley Fire responded to a fire off Page Springs Road that caused minor damage to the property owner’s barn. Photo courtesy Verde Valley Fire

Saturday at approximately 3 p.m., Verde Valley Fire responded to a fire off Page Springs Road that caused minor damage to the property owner’s barn. Photo courtesy Verde Valley Fire

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: January 4, 2021 7:58 a.m.

CORNVILLE — At about 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, Verde Valley Fire District responded to a fire off Page Springs Road in Cornville.

The fire was in a yard and was spreading into the brush and threatening a structure, Philip Graham, acting battalion chief for Verde Valley Fire stated in a Jan. 4 media release.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a “large amount of fire in the yard spreading into some large cottonwood trees, threating a barn and burning up to Page Springs Road,” Graham stated.

“Crews deployed hand lines and got a quick knock down on the fire before it extended into the barn and held it from crossing Page Springs Road,” Graham stated.

Verde Valley Fire reported that the property owner’s barn sustained minor damage from brief flame exposure.

“The fire was extinguished and mopped up with the use of hose lines and hand tools,” Graham stated.

Verde Valley Fire reported that the cause of the fire was accidental because of improper handling of hot ashes from a wood burning stove.

No structures were lost in the incident and the fire was contained to vegetation only, Graham stated.

Cottonwood Fire and Medical and Sedona Fire District where also dispatched to respond, but those calls were canceled because of Verde Valley Fire’s quick containment of the fire, Verde Valley Fire reported.

Although winter is settling in with its cold weather, vegetation is still very dry and easily ignitable.

Remember to use safe practices when cleaning out wood stoves or fireplaces. Allow coals to burn out completely inside stoves or fireplaces and allow the ashes to cool before removing them.

Place ashes into a container that is non-flammable and resistant to heat, then place the container in a safe location to continue to cool down. Make sure ashes are cold to the touch before dumping them.

-- Bill Helm

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wild fire contained in Page Springs
Remember fireplace safety this winter
Wildland Fire in Page Springs
Quick response saves day for Page Spring barn fire
Fire crews have a busy Friday night
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News