Quick response averts major damage in Page Springs fire

CORNVILLE — At about 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, Verde Valley Fire District responded to a fire off Page Springs Road in Cornville.

The fire was in a yard and was spreading into the brush and threatening a structure, Philip Graham, acting battalion chief for Verde Valley Fire stated in a Jan. 4 media release.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a “large amount of fire in the yard spreading into some large cottonwood trees, threating a barn and burning up to Page Springs Road,” Graham stated.

“Crews deployed hand lines and got a quick knock down on the fire before it extended into the barn and held it from crossing Page Springs Road,” Graham stated.

Verde Valley Fire reported that the property owner’s barn sustained minor damage from brief flame exposure.

“The fire was extinguished and mopped up with the use of hose lines and hand tools,” Graham stated.

Verde Valley Fire reported that the cause of the fire was accidental because of improper handling of hot ashes from a wood burning stove.

No structures were lost in the incident and the fire was contained to vegetation only, Graham stated.

Cottonwood Fire and Medical and Sedona Fire District where also dispatched to respond, but those calls were canceled because of Verde Valley Fire’s quick containment of the fire, Verde Valley Fire reported.

Although winter is settling in with its cold weather, vegetation is still very dry and easily ignitable.

Remember to use safe practices when cleaning out wood stoves or fireplaces. Allow coals to burn out completely inside stoves or fireplaces and allow the ashes to cool before removing them.

Place ashes into a container that is non-flammable and resistant to heat, then place the container in a safe location to continue to cool down. Make sure ashes are cold to the touch before dumping them.

-- Bill Helm