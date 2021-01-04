Sparklight discontinuing 'CableOne' email addresses for residential customers
Internet and cable TV provider Sparklight will discontinue CableOne email service for its residential customers during the course of the coming year, Sparklight Communications Manager Tammy Gabel said last week.
“In recent years, many of our customers have expressed the need for a more robust email offering than what Sparklight currently provides,” Gabel added. “Because of this, the number of customers using our email has steadily declined. As a result, we will be discontinuing email service market by market over the next 12 months.”
Sparklight, which became the new name for CableOne in 2019, has yet to announce when it will retire CableOne email accounts for its Prescott-area customers.
However, Sparklight customers who have a CableOne email address with the template name@cableone.net will receive 60 days notice before their email service is discontinued, Gabel stated. That two-month window is designed to give CableOne email users enough time to set up and transition to another email account.
Also during the 60 days, Gabel added that customers will receive multiple follow-up notices and reminders, as well as helpful tips. Sparklight Business customers will get advance notice of any potential changes to their email service, Gabel stated.
“Our goal is to make this process as easy and seamless as possible,” she added.
For more information, visit sparklight.com/emailretirement or call 877-692-2253.
