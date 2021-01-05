'The Devil’s Light' is this week's new movie

The Devil’s Light

Lionsgate

Director: Daniel Stamm

Writer: Robert Zappia

Producers: Paul Brooks, Earl Richey Jones, Todd R. Jones, Jessica Malanaphy, David Brooks, et al.

Cast: Virginia Madsen, Ben Cross, Colin Salmon, Lisa Palfrey, Debora Zhecheva, et. al.

The story of Sister Ann, a restless 25-year-old, who devoutly believes that performing exorcisms is her calling. But she is at odds with the institution’s traditions: sisters are not allowed to perform exorcisms, only priests.

With the support of a mentor, a professor who senses her special gift, she is allowed to observe actual training sessions. Her desire to prove herself takes a personal turn when she meets one of the school’s most disturbed patients.

During their harrowing encounters, Sister Ann comes face to face with a demonic force that infests the school and has mysterious ties to her own past.

It is then that the power of evil and her own startling abilities are fully realized.