Friends of the Verde announces third Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Join Friends of the Verde River at its third annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, to be held virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Enjoy an evening of entertainment and connect with others, and watch films that feature the people, places, wildlife and initiatives making a splash in modern conservation today.

Although festival organizers have curated a lineup that relates deeply to the Friends of the Verde River mission here on the Verde, that lineup also takes place against a global backdrop.

Watch and learn about the threats and challenges, as well as the triumphs and joys, of habitat restoration, river conservation, environmental protection, and more.

For more information or to register for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, visit verderiver.org.