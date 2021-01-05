Made in Arizona exhibit to debut at Sedona’s Mountain Trails Gallery

Mountain Trails Gallery in Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village is looking forward to a new year of bright possibilities with a compelling exhibition “Made in Arizona,” which continues through January.

This new gathering of remarkable artwork shines a spotlight on artists who celebrate our state with paintings, sculpture, furniture, jewelry, and mixed media objects that reflect the beauty of place and are inspired by the history and culture of Arizona.

The treasured sights and experiences to be found in Arizona energize those artists who live here year-round as well as those who come specifically to capture its unique character.

From heart-warming interpretations of pioneers and ranching, to the spiritual nature of the Native American culture, to the remarkable life found in the deserts, canyons, and panoramas, to the pristine light and colors of landscapes that bring a profound sense of awe, these artists somehow make the world stand still for a moment to behold its wondrous beauty.

Julie R. Williams, director of Mountain Trails Gallery, speaks about the new show and new year, “As we rise to the challenge of showcasing the best of the new American West, we like to present work by our exceptional artists who move our visitors and collectors to contemplate and to choose those who make the state of Arizona so heartfelt and inspiring.”

An inspirational body of work by Arizona artist Deborah Copenhaver Fellows stands out as one of the gallery’s sculpture artists who knows her way around ranching and the art of storytelling.

From her bronze “Trail of Dreams” of a pioneer woman on horseback with her newborn to “All Work and No Play” which highlights a moment of transfiguration of a rancher taking off her working boots to don a pair of dancing shoes, Deborah conveys the determination and spirit of women of the West.

Another stirring body of work by Sedona’s beloved sculptor Susan Kliewer continues to bring the Navajo (Diné) into focus with her small works historical series of life and culture from the late 1800’s.

From “Canyon Memories” to “Shearing Time” to a new sculpture in clay “Ya Ta Hey Hosteen” which highlights two Navajo elders shaking hands and greeting each other with heartfelt dignity and respect, Susan celebrates these friends and relatives whose traditions continue to enrich her life to this day.

An outstanding group of artists who bring a heightened sense of life and make a significant contribution to the beauty of the West include Arizona landscape painters Bill Cramer, Betty Carr, Howard Carr, Linda Glover Gooch, Marcia Molnar, and Gregory Stocks. Each of these painters have their own style and particular color pallet.

Their enticing brush work, handling of light, and subject matter bring an exhilarating sense of place to their work. Also noteworthy is the strong body of work by Sedona realist Lisa Danielle whose reverence for the history of the West is seen in her Native American “Shield Series” as well as her colorful painting of iconic classic Western boots “Indians for a Cowgirl.”

Not to be missed in this enlivening group of artists is wildlife paintings by Sandra Byland, Barbara Rudolph, and Jennifer O’Cualain who create stirring encounters from being outdoors and discovering the charm and compelling nature of animals.

From avian paintings to wolves to the Sedona cottontails, these artists share the perfection of nature as they capture both the strength and fragility of life in the wild.

This new year also highlights the gallery’s Arizona jewelry artists with new contemporary and well as traditional style work by Susan Adams, Sandra Byland, Joan Roberts, and Kim Yubeta who top off the local talent.

The gallery also introduces its new “Gallery Tour” feature on their website www.mountaintrailssedona.com which takes the viewer on a remarkable virtual experience of all the rooms and alcoves which are filled with work by the gallery’s award-winning artists.

“The website includes more than 400 works of art from which to choose. If you are not able to visit our gallery at this time, we are bringing our beautiful Arizona gallery to you, our valued collectors, and visitors,” spoke Julie Williams.

The gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is following protocols for the “Sedona. Safe. Clean. Ready” program.

Show run through Jan. 31.

Mountain Trails Gallery is located upstairs overlooking Patio de las Campanas in Tlaquepaque, 336 S.R. 179, Suite A201, Sedona.

For more information, contact the gallery at 928-282-3225 mountaintrailssedona.com.