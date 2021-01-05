Northern Arizona Watercolor Society to present 2021 Watermedia Show

The 2021 Watermedia Show presented by the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society will be held only online in 2021 in order to respect COVID restrictions and to maintain safety protocol.

Visitors to the exhibit are invited to www.naws-az.org to view the show from March 1-14 and to view the Exhibit Prospectus before the Jan. 18 deadline for entries.

Artists working in watermedia in both two and three dimensional form are invited to submit work.

Mike Truelove and Nita Marlette, co-chairs, expect a diverse and wide-ranging show continuing the 25 year tradition of entries from members in the Verde Valley and Flagstaff.

In 2020 more than 100 entries were received and included portraiture, landscapes, realistic and abstract design.



Many of the artists bring years of painting experience and expertise while others are new and have found a way to master the challenges of water and pigment on paper.

The juror for the March exhibit is Carl Dalio www.carldalio.com, a Sedona resident, whose work is in collections worldwide. Dalio is an architect and fine art painter who teaches and judges many shows.

“This is a year for adaptation and flexibility and we are delighted we are able to share with the community the work of our member artists. With stay-at-home restrictions many artists have worked to produce inventory of exhibit caliber,” shared Marsh Owen NAWS President.

Gearing up for the show are some of last year’s winners: Julie Talbot, Chrys Cordivin, Kathi Baron, and Joyce Killebrew whose work highlights a variety of approach and execution.

Entries are due Jan. 18 and must follow prospectus rules www.naws—az.org.

The public is invited to view the show March 1-14.