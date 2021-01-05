Obituary: Alfredo Papa 1935-2020
Alfredo Papa, age 85, passed away at home on December 10, 2020 in Cornville, Arizona after a short battle with cancer. Alfredo was born 3/22/1935 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
He worked in the restaurant industry for 30 years in Chicago, retiring to Arizona. Alfredo embodied hospitality. Hosting gatherings, bringing family and friends together was what he lived for.
His hobbies included: cooking, model trains, gardening and recreating in beautiful places. His energy, sense of humor, and devotion to those he loved will never be forgotten.
Alfredo is survived by his wife of 40 years, Heidi Papa and children, Dean Papa (Mary Ellen), Rene Papa (Stephanee), Tony Papa (Renee), Christina Anderson (Damon); 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be virtual, TBD, send contact info to alfredopapamemorial@gmail.com to attend.
Information provided by survivors.
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning; Cottonwood man victimized
- Arizonans age 75 or older now in second tier for COVID-19 vaccine
- Future of Peck’s Lake mired in murky waters
- Arizona closes out year with one of worst days for COVID-19 infections, deaths
- Obituary: Paul Edward Castillo
- Cottonwood to get 44-unit apartment complex near fairgrounds
- State lawmaker questions whether Pima County can impose curfew
- Clarkdale was Arizona’s first fully master-planned community
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- Teen flown to Flagstaff hospital after Camp Verde car accident
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Yavapai one of three counties now in 'substantial' COVID-19 risk category
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Drunken man punches deputy at scene of car wreck
- Yavapai County slated to get COVID vaccines next week
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Camp Verde man indicted on second-degree murder charge; accused of killing son
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: