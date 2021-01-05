OFFERS
Obituary: Alfredo Papa 1935-2020

Alfredo Papa

Alfredo Papa

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 7:08 a.m.

Alfredo Papa, age 85, passed away at home on December 10, 2020 in Cornville, Arizona after a short battle with cancer. Alfredo was born 3/22/1935 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

He worked in the restaurant industry for 30 years in Chicago, retiring to Arizona. Alfredo embodied hospitality. Hosting gatherings, bringing family and friends together was what he lived for.

His hobbies included: cooking, model trains, gardening and recreating in beautiful places. His energy, sense of humor, and devotion to those he loved will never be forgotten.

Alfredo is survived by his wife of 40 years, Heidi Papa and children, Dean Papa (Mary Ellen), Rene Papa (Stephanee), Tony Papa (Renee), Christina Anderson (Damon); 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be virtual, TBD, send contact info to alfredopapamemorial@gmail.com to attend.

Information provided by survivors.

