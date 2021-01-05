Obituary: Betty Simpson Gayle 1952-2020
Betty Simpson Gayle, 68, of Jerome Arizona, passed away peacefully on Friday October 30, 2020. She was born in Prescott, Arizona on August 25th 1952 to the late William (Bill) and Mildred Simpson.
She moved to Jerome from Phoenix in 2007. Betty loved spending time with her cats and reading.
She was a very kind and caring person and will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty is survived by her son, Jeremiah Gayle; her sister, Sandra Verdugo, and her brother, Jon Simpson.
Memorial services will be held in 2021 when permitted. Please send your condolences to bettygayleremembered@gmail.com.
Information provided by survivors.
