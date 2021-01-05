OFFERS
Obituary: Marjorie Lu “Marge” Reuten

Marjorie Lu “Marge” Reuten

Marjorie Lu “Marge” Reuten

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 9:17 a.m.

Marjorie Lu “Marge” Reuten of Cottonwood, AZ died peacefully of natural causes on Dec. 29, 2020. She was 88 years old.

Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m., located at 1013 E. Mingus Ave, Cottonwood, AZ.

Full obituary to follow in later publication.

