Sedona Film Fest presents ‘One Night In Miami …’ premiere Jan. 8-14

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the powerful and award-winning new drama “One Night In Miami …” showing Jan. 8-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Directed by Regina King, “One Night In Miami …” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges and Lance Reddick.

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay — soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree) — defeats heavyweight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, “One Night In Miami …” is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

“One Night In Miami …” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Jan. 8-14. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 8, 9 and 10; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 11, 13 and 14.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.