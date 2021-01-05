Sedona Women present program on ‘So You Want to Write a Book’

The Sedona Women’s 20-year tradition of “Making A Difference” continues with its much-anticipated informational program, “So You Want to Write a Book,” Jan. 13, 10 a.m., via Zoom.

Everyone has a story within them waiting to be told. But how to get started? Do I need an agent or publisher? What about self-publishing? The Sedona Women offers this informative program for anyone who has ever said, “I should write a book about that.”

The Sedona Womens January program “So You Want to Write a Book” will feature three of its talented members, all accomplished authors or illustrators, to lead participants through the process from writing to publishing to illustrating while sharing the highs and lows of their creative journeys. Learn how this talented trio became writers and find out how to begin and complete your own masterpiece.

• Judy Neiman published her first article at the age of 16. Since then she has published more than 100 self-help articles and three books including: “Visions of Evil,” “Visions of Pearl,” and “STOP! Sex Trafficking in America.”

Neiman’s latest book deals with the horrific rise of sex trafficking in the USA. Neiman believes one should write what they enjoy reading. Participants will learn how she uses her intuitiveness and imagination to help write and conquer life’s challenges.

• Carla Williams’ first book, “Wildcat Women, Narratives of Women Breaking Ground in Alaska’s Oil Industry,” was published by the University of Alaska Press in 2018. The book won the 2019 Alaskan Book Award by the Alaska Library Association and continues to inspire women working in male dominated industries.

Williams will explain how to transform an idea into something meaningful.

• Pegie Stark has been a designer of books, magazines, and newspapers for more than 30 years. She has designed exhibition books and catalogues for the Sedona Arts Center and the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida. She taught design and photography at Syracuse University, Indiana University and the University of Florida. She holds a Ph.D. and Masters in Journalism with emphasis on photojournalism and graphic design.

To register for this virtual event visit www.thesedonawomen.com, locate the “Events, Programs & Trips” tab, click “January--So You Want to Write a Book” and find the “Registration” button.

The Sedona Women is celebrating 20 years of “Making A Difference.” In honor of the 20th Anniversary, this season’s programs will highlight the talents and accomplishments of its many dedicated members. Monthly program meetings will continue to take place every second Wednesday but will convene virtually until it is deemed safe for in-person gatherings. All meetings are open to the public. The Sedona Women is an apolitical 501(c)(3) organization that respects the diversify of its members and the inclusivity of our community.

For more information contact: sedonawomen669@gmail.com.