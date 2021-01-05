Sound Bites Grill presents Sunday Jazz Brunch with Solomon Morris

For your listening pleasure, enjoy the smooth sounds of Solomon Morris on acoustic guitar every Sunday, as he sets the mood playing a variety of favorites from George Benson to The Beatles at Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill.

Morris is a local musician whose music is loved and celebrated every Sunday at Sound Bites. He studied jazz guitar from age 19-23.

Listening to him play, it’s hard to believe he put the guitar down for over 30 years in pursuit of gaining knowledge of all kinds and went on to earning a BA in classical languages: Arabic, Latin & Greek.

He married, and became Muslim in 1976, and then went on to become a teacher of English Literature, Math, Elementary Spanish, Arabic & Latin.

Morris worked as a GED teacher for 10 years. He has written four books on the Arabic language.

It was at the age of 54 that he finally picked up the guitar again, and for the love of music, he left his profession of teaching and began playing in the streets of New York City – gaining recognition from restaurant & club owners.



In 2014, Solomon moved to Arizona with his wife and grandson. He began busking in Uptown Sedona area for over two years, then became the house musician for Mariposa & Cucina Rustica. His musical influences are Wes Montgomery, Joe Pass, George Benson, John Coltrane, Bach, Beethoven & Glen Gould.

You can enjoy Morris play every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at Sound Bites. Call for reservations at 928-282-2713. For more information visit oundBitesGrill.com.

Sound Bites Grill practices mandated COVID-19 safety protocols. For a list of their procedures, visit soundbitesgrill.com/covid-19-safety-protocol.

Sound Bites Grill is located at The Shops at Pinon Pointe in uptown Sedona - 101 N SR 89A (across from the Hyatt Residence Club).