Wed, Jan. 06
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Airplane stolen at Cottonwood Airport

An airplane inside a box trailer was stolen from the Cottonwood Airport on New Year’s Eve. Photo courtesy Cottonwood Police Dept.

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: January 6, 2021 10:29 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - Just before the strike of midnight on New Year’s Eve, thieves forced their way into the Cottonwood Airport and stole an airplane that was inside a box trailer, according to Cottonwood police.

“Subjects were able to gain entry into the Cottonwood Airport by disabling and forcing the main gate open,” explained a news release from Cottonwood PD.

“The subjects entered the airport and stole a box trailer which contained an airplane. These subjects also stole airplane parts while inside,” police said. “The total loss is estimated between $70,000 - $80,000,” the reported added.

Anyone with information should contact the Cottonwood Police Department at (928) 649-1397. Yavapai Silent is offering an award up to $450 for information leading to an arrest at 1-800-932—3232 or www.yavapaisw.com.

The airport is located at 1001 W. Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood and is surrounded by security fencing and signage.

