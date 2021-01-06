January already on pace to be Arizona’s worst month for COVID cases, deaths

December was bad. January is already on pace to be a lot worse for COVID-19 infections and deaths in Arizona.

Wednesday’s report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 7,206 new cases and 127 deaths since Tuesday. That gives Arizona 44,413 cases and 429 deaths through the first five days of January.

That’s a far cry from December’s cumulative totals of 197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths. But using a daily average, January has set an early pace to easily eclipse the final December tallies.

Arizona’s escalating positivity rate has pushed the state’s cumulative positive test ratio to its highest level yet, at 12.8%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is holding consistent at 93%.

Since testing began in Arizona almost a year ago, ADHS has confirmed 574,680 positive tests and 9,444 deaths.



Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-So far in January 2021, 44,413 cases and 429 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-So far in January, 8,882 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 6,974 of the state’s 9,444 deaths. There have been 1,389 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 354,810 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 76,243 cases.

-Pinal County, 30,729 cases.

-Yuma County, 29,394 cases.

-Mohave County, 14,109 cases.

-Yavapai County, 12,491 cases.

-Navajo County, 12,011 cases.

-Coconino County, 11,981 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 3.36 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 12.8%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (258,004), with 462 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 73,639 times with 6,974 deaths.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County and Verde Valley information will be updated later today when new data becomes available.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Wednesday reported 29 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 68 patients with nine in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 65 positive tests with two results pending. FMC has admitted 197 patients; 38 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 21.1 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 357,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 86.6 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.87 million deaths and 48.6 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.