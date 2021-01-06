Yavapai College moves to Phase Orange for Spring Semester

Registration continues for Yavapai College’s Spring 2021 semester, as the College comes off Winter Break offering a diverse schedule of conventional, remote-learning and hybrid courses commencing Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Yavapai College will begin Spring Semester in Phase Orange of its five-phase COVID-19 re-entry plan, with most courses offered remotely through Zoom. In-person laboratory instruction and the face-to-face components of hybrid classes will be presented in a socially distanced setting with masks required.

“We are planning to move to the orange phase when classes begin on January 19 to allow students in essential workforce and healthcare programs continued access to the valuable hands-on learning they need.” Yavapai College President Dr. Lisa Rhine said.

Yavapai College’s six schools – Arts & Humanities, Business & Computer Systems; Social Sciences; Health & Wellness; Career & Technical Education; and Science & Engineering – will offer their full slate of courses for degree-seeking students; those pursuing technical skills to enhance their qualifications or retrain for new careers; and personal interest students of all ages, looking to develop greater understanding or a particular craft.

YC’s Spring Semester catalog includes more than 50 “hybrid” classes, which combine remote study with carefully supervised in-person learning. Hybrid Nursing and technical education courses were safely and successfully introduced last semester, and the spring roster has been expanded to include Art, Dance, Music and Physical Education classes, as well.

Yavapai College has developed a five-phase COVID-19 Re-entry plan, administered by President Rhine and her Executive Leadership Team. Using information from Governor Doug Ducey’s office, and county-level data from www.covidactnow.org and the Arizona Department of Health Services, the College determines the most effective way to conduct classes while protecting the safety of students, faculty and staff. Yavapai College monitors the state of the coronavirus constantly, and will adjust its safety measures as the situation requires.



Registration continues through Jan. 19. Some students may be eligible for CARES ACT funding. Yavapai College is dispersing $1 million dollars in grants for students whose education has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a complete list of courses – as well as remote learning, COVID-19 prevention, scholarships and financial aid information – please visit the Yavapai College website at: www.yc.edu or call: (928) 717-7777.