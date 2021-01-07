ADHS reports 9,913 new COVID-19 cases, 297 deaths since Wednesday

January continued its torrid pace Thursday to be the worst month yet for COVID-19 infections and deaths in Arizona.

The Thursday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 9,913 new cases and 297 deaths since Wednesday. That gives Arizona 54,326 cases and 726 deaths through the first six days of January.

Since testing began almost a year ago, ADHS has documented 584,593 positive cases of coronavirus and 9,741 deaths.

Arizona’s escalating positivity rate has pushed the state’s cumulative positive test ratio to another new high Thursday, now at 12.9%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is holding consistent at 93%.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-So far in January 2021, 54,326 cases and 726 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-So far in January, 9,054 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 7,208 of the state’s 9,741 deaths. There have been 1,424 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 360,707 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 77,854 cases.

-Pinal County, 31,497 cases.

-Yuma County, 29,715 cases.

-Mohave County, 14,347 cases.

-Yavapai County, 12,752 cases.

-Coconino County, 12,095 cases.

-Navajo County, 12,086 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 3.38 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 12.9%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (262,382), with 469 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 74,971 times with 7,208 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County, Verde Valley and local hospital information will be updated when new data becomes available later today.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 21.4 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 361,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 87.4 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.89 million deaths and 48.9 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Jan. 7, 2021 – 584,593 cases, 9,741 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.