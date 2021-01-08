Obituary: Charlotte Reynolds-Petrusich, 1954-2020
Charlotte Reynolds-Petrusich, of Camp Verde, Arizona, born May 16, 1954, passed away on December 21, 2020 at the age of 66 years old. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children.
She is survived by her children, Jeremiah, Joyce, Rachel and Sarah, as well as her sisters, Nancy and Laurie and her brother, Danny; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Hank.
Charlotte was a flower child and a hippie at heart, always greeting everyone with a peace sign. She believed in treating others the way you wished to be treated and that Karma will take care of the rest. Her smile was radiant, contagious, and genuine. If you knew her, you loved her, and chances were, she loved you back.
Condolence may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by family.
- Cottonwood remains most infectious COVID-19 community in Verde Valley
- Medical examiner working to determine identity of body found in Beaver Creek
- Three men sought in Catch 22 program
- Arizona closes out year with one of worst days for COVID-19 infections, deaths
- State lawmaker questions whether Pima County can impose curfew
- Clarkdale was Arizona’s first fully master-planned community
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Vehicle fire contained before spreading to house
- Airplane stolen at Cottonwood Airport
- Attorney: State senators want to turn voting equipment, records over to Gulianni
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- Teen flown to Flagstaff hospital after Camp Verde car accident
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Yavapai one of three counties now in 'substantial' COVID-19 risk category
- Drunken man punches deputy at scene of car wreck
- Yavapai County slated to get COVID vaccines next week
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
- Camp Verde man indicted on second-degree murder charge; accused of killing son
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: