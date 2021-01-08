OFFERS
Obituary: Charlotte Reynolds-Petrusich, 1954-2020

Charlotte Reynolds-Petrusich

Charlotte Reynolds-Petrusich

Originally Published: January 8, 2021 1:50 p.m.

Charlotte Reynolds-Petrusich, of Camp Verde, Arizona, born May 16, 1954, passed away on December 21, 2020 at the age of 66 years old. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children.

She is survived by her children, Jeremiah, Joyce, Rachel and Sarah, as well as her sisters, Nancy and Laurie and her brother, Danny; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Hank.

Charlotte was a flower child and a hippie at heart, always greeting everyone with a peace sign. She believed in treating others the way you wished to be treated and that Karma will take care of the rest. Her smile was radiant, contagious, and genuine. If you knew her, you loved her, and chances were, she loved you back.

Condolence may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by family.

