Obituary: Isabel (Chavella) Romero

On Sunday, December 27, 2020, Isabel (Chavella) Romero passed away peacefully in her home in Cottonwood at the age of 85.

Isabel had a larger than life personality, a heart full of love and compassion, and a deep devotion to her family and faith. Her friends and family will always remember her playing her harmonica and accordion, watching her novellas and singing her favorite Mexican songs in her bright yellow Nikes.





Isabel is survived by her four children, Yolanda Mier-Gorby and her husband Lee, Daniel Romero and his wife Barb, Mike Romero and his wife Diane, and Dahlia Romero, along with 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.





A private Memorial Service will be held on January 8, 2021. The virtual viewing will be made available to friends and family online.



Yolanda and Lee Gorby would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and support staff at Verde Valley Medical Center and Northern Arizona Hospice for all of the care and support they provided for Isabel.





