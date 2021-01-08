Obituary: Laura Laureen Channel, 1956-2020

Laura Laureen Channel (Johnson) passed Dec 20, 2020.

Laura was born Sept 19, 1956 In Ft. Huachuca, Arizona to Vivian and James Johnson.



Laura is predeceased by her mother, Vivian R Echavaria.

She is survived by father Harold S. Echavaria of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Jennifer Narvaez of Las Vegas, Rikki Perez (Travis Martinez) of Cottonwood, AZ, Sarah Ala (Zac) of Cottonwood, AZ, sons, Jesse Womble of Las Vegas, NV and Anthony Garavaglia (Sarah) of San Tan Valley, AZ; grandchildren, Brent, Kayla, Alessandra, Travis Jr., Christopher, Ethan, Darius, Makenzi, Damien, Vivian, Roman, Kaitlan, and Zariah; great grandchildren, Zaia, Arlo, Declan, Amarissa, and Jordan.



No plans for a Memorial at this time. Bunker's Eden Vale Mortuary in Las Vegas, Nevada, handled the arrangements.

Information provided by family.