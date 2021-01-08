OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Jan. 08
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Phyllis Concetta Reyher, 1928-2020

Phyllis Concetta Reyher

Phyllis Concetta Reyher

Originally Published: January 8, 2021 1:53 p.m.

Phyllis Concetta Reyher passed to Heaven on December 21st 2020, due to the coronavirus. Phyllis was 92.

Phyllis was born in Dearborn, Michigan in 1928, to two Italian immigrants. She was the oldest of 3 children and her parents immigrated from Sicily. She lived in Michigan through the depression and moved to California when she was about 11. She graduated from Beaumont High School during WWII.

Soon after high school graduation, she met Harold Reyher at her first job as a soda fountain attendant in a drug store. They married in 1947 and moved from California to Marana, Arizona to run a cotton farm.

Harold and Phyllis had three children, all raised in Marana. Phyllis was a farm wife most of her adult life. She eventually moved to Tucson, Ariz. and from there went back to California to be with her siblings. In 2000, she moved back to Arizona to live with her daughter, where she lived for almost ten years before moving into an assisted living facility.

Phyllis was an innovative cook and loved to entertain. She was an avid golfer until she moved to California. She was an active member of the Marana community. She also did the accounting for the store that her parents owned while they lived in California.

Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Iva Houchins 1928 - 2020
Obituary: Mona Haskill Sept. 13, 1930 - August 21, 2020
Obituary: Phyllis W. Alberts Hazekamp
Obituary: Barbara Jean Manely 1928-2020
Obituary: Constance M. Bullock 1928-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News