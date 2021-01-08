Obituary: Phyllis Concetta Reyher, 1928-2020
Phyllis Concetta Reyher passed to Heaven on December 21st 2020, due to the coronavirus. Phyllis was 92.
Phyllis was born in Dearborn, Michigan in 1928, to two Italian immigrants. She was the oldest of 3 children and her parents immigrated from Sicily. She lived in Michigan through the depression and moved to California when she was about 11. She graduated from Beaumont High School during WWII.
Soon after high school graduation, she met Harold Reyher at her first job as a soda fountain attendant in a drug store. They married in 1947 and moved from California to Marana, Arizona to run a cotton farm.
Harold and Phyllis had three children, all raised in Marana. Phyllis was a farm wife most of her adult life. She eventually moved to Tucson, Ariz. and from there went back to California to be with her siblings. In 2000, she moved back to Arizona to live with her daughter, where she lived for almost ten years before moving into an assisted living facility.
Phyllis was an innovative cook and loved to entertain. She was an avid golfer until she moved to California. She was an active member of the Marana community. She also did the accounting for the store that her parents owned while they lived in California.
Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
- Cottonwood remains most infectious COVID-19 community in Verde Valley
- Medical examiner working to determine identity of body found in Beaver Creek
- Three men sought in Catch 22 program
- Arizona closes out year with one of worst days for COVID-19 infections, deaths
- State lawmaker questions whether Pima County can impose curfew
- Clarkdale was Arizona’s first fully master-planned community
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Vehicle fire contained before spreading to house
- Airplane stolen at Cottonwood Airport
- Attorney: State senators want to turn voting equipment, records over to Gulianni
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- Teen flown to Flagstaff hospital after Camp Verde car accident
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Yavapai one of three counties now in 'substantial' COVID-19 risk category
- Drunken man punches deputy at scene of car wreck
- Yavapai County slated to get COVID vaccines next week
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
- Camp Verde man indicted on second-degree murder charge; accused of killing son
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: