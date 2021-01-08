Obituary: Roberta ValJean Williams Lucas, 1937-2020

Roberta (Bobby) ValJean Williams Lucas passed away from dementia-related complications on January 1, 2021.



Bobby was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on February 10, 1937 and was a graduate of Buffalo High School, WY. There she met her husband of 50 years, the late Schuyler Lucas.





Bobby was a loving wife, devoted mom and grandmother, awesome office manager, and crafter extraordinaire. Bobby and Schuyler owned and operated Copies ‘N More in Cottonwood in the late 1990’s and spent numerous summers working in Yellowstone while living the RV life.



She was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Clarkdale where serving on the vestry, writing the newsletter, and singing in the choir were among her many contributions. Bobby loved to sing and perform. She was a member of the Verde Valley Voices community choir and her church choir.





She never knew a stranger and could always be counted on to help. Her generosity, her devotion to television, and ability to make “Bobby Bugs” will be remembered forever, as will her love of popcorn, pistachios, chocolate licorice, and bridge mix.



She is survived by her three children, Doug (Renee) Lucas, Robin (Ray) Kuss, and Blake (Joyelle) Lucas; three grandchildren, Taylor, Ava, and Skylar; and one great-grandchild, Beatrice.



With an abundance of caution, the family will hold a private online Memorial. Please direct memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Clarkdale, or a local food bank.

Information provided by family.