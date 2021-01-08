OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Jan. 08
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Online forum set for Spring Creek Ranch annexation
Final reading of ordinance at Jan. 19 meeting

Land owner Eric Boroswky is represented frequently by his daughter, Lisa. She spoke before, and took questions from, the Cottonwood City Council at several meetings with the past year regarding annexation of a property Eric co-owns, called Spring Creek Ranch. A public forum about the proposed annexation is set for Monday at 5 p.m. VVN file photo

Land owner Eric Boroswky is represented frequently by his daughter, Lisa. She spoke before, and took questions from, the Cottonwood City Council at several meetings with the past year regarding annexation of a property Eric co-owns, called Spring Creek Ranch. A public forum about the proposed annexation is set for Monday at 5 p.m. VVN file photo

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: January 8, 2021 8:15 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — An online forum is set for the evening of Monday, Jan. 11, about the City of Cottonwood’s potential annexation of Spring Creek Ranch.

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski and city staff will host an online meeting, along with Cornville- and Spring Creek-area organizations regarding the proposed annexation of Spring Creek Ranch. With the Cottonwood City Council set to hear and possibly take action on annexation at its Jan. 19 meeting, the forum provides another way for the city to gain valuable feedback from Verde Valley residents and organizations.

Staff will be on hand to directly answer questions about the annexation during Monday’s forum.

The forum, set for 5 p.m., can be accessed online from a computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/715399541. You can also dial into the forum with audio only, using your phone. Dial 1-224-501-3412. The access code is 715 399 541.

Specific questions about the annexation proposal can be submitted in advance. These questions must be submitted by email to planning@cottonwoodaz.gov, or by calling Community Development at 928-634-5505 by Monday at noon.

The proposed Spring Creek Ranch annexation involves about 280 acres, located southeast of State Route 89A, approximately 1.5 miles south of Page Springs Road, east of Oak Creek Valley Road. It also involves about 11 square miles of Coconino National Forest land located between Cottonwood and the Spring Creek Ranch properties.

Many of the steps in the annexation process have already been completed. This includes an ordinance to annex Spring Creek Ranch already having been to the Cottonwood City Council in December for its first reading.

The second and final reading is set to take place at the Council’s Tuesday, Jan. 19 regular meeting. If approved, the ordinance would expand the city boundaries to include the forest land and Spring Creek Ranch.

The Council will also discuss continuing Yavapai County’s RCU-2A (two-acre minimum lot size) zoning, if the annexation is approved.

Attendance at December’s meeting was light, but an October meeting held specifically about Spring Creek Ranch attracted dozens of opponents to the annexation. Land owner Eric Borowsky submitted a development plan to accommodate thousands of residents and visitors to Yavapai County, later withdrawing it after a negative recommendation from the planning and zoning commission.

The City of Cottonwood has a more elaborate set of zoning designations and process for approval of a large subdivision than Yavapai County has on the books. Consideration of Spring Creek’s initial city zoning wouldn’t take place unless annexation is approved. Any re-zoning process Borowsky seeks to complete would only begin after initial zoning is established.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Spring Creek Ranch seeks annexation into Cottonwood
Infrastructure plan, annexation for Spring Creek Ranch clear first hurdle
Cottonwood Council initiates annexation process for Spring Creek Ranch
Cottonwood annexation vote on Spring Creek Ranch set for Dec. 15
Spring Creek Ranch water to be discussed by Cottonwood Council Tuesday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News