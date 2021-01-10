OFFERS
Goat Fire chars 50 acres near State Route 260

The 50-acre Goat Fire was spotted Saturday afternoon, at a location close to the end of Forest Road 360. It’s about five miles from State Route 260 and about three miles north of the community of Cherry. Firefighters returned Sunday morning to contain it. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: January 10, 2021 9:54 a.m.

CAMP VERDE— Prescott National Forest firefighters have responded to the Goat Fire, located at the end of Forest Road 360, about five miles from State Route 260.

For the safety of the firefighters and due to limited access, firefighters investigated the fire late Saturday but returned Sunday morning during daylight hours.

The Goat Fire has burned about 50 acres, as of 10 a.m. Sunday, in Prescott National Forest, according to Debbie Maneely, who handles public affairs for Prescott National Forest.

The Goat Fire might be visible in Cottonwood, Jerome and along State Route 260 but cooler evening temperatures were expected to greatly reduce fire activity.

Forest Service units were on-scene working towards containment Sunday morning.

Maneely said firefighters have to hike into the location, which is in a rugged and steep area. No evacuations have been ordered.

The fire is human-caused, Maneely said, but is still under investigation.

