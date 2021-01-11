OFFERS
578 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County over weekend; 101 in Cottonwood

VVN/Chris Myers

VVN/Chris Myers

mugshot photo
By Dan Engler
Originally Published: January 11, 2021 1:05 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Monday reported 578 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths over the weekend.

Included in the county weekend totals were 198 new cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region; 101 of those cases were documented in Cottonwood.

Prescott and Prescott Valley contributed to the lion’s share of the Yavapai County tally with 155 and 111 new cases, respectively.

There were 27 new cases reported in Camp Verde, 19 in Sedona and 15 in Cornville.

Since testing began in January, Yavapai County has confirmed 13,954 cases of coronavirus with 269 deaths and 5,162 recoveries. Yavapai County has the fifth highest number of cases among Arizona’s 15 counties

Yavapai County Community Health Services has confirmed 4,648 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-1,958 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-931 in Camp Verde.

-596 in Sedona.

-303 in Rimrock.

-283 in Cornville.

-277 in Clarkdale.

-268 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-30 in Jerome.

-Two cases elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 87,735 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 84.1% of those being negative.

Of the total cumulative positive cases in Yavapai County, 54% have been women. Of the total COVID-19 deaths in Yavapai County, 59% have been men.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

