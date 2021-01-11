Arizona continues torrid pace for COVID-19 infections, deaths

9,727 cases and 113 deaths.

Those are the numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths Arizona is currently averaging on a daily basis this month.

They are, by far, the highest daily-average totals the state has seen since the Arizona Department of Health Services began testing for coronavirus nearly a year ago. Over the past three days alone, the state has added 31,290 new cases 209 deaths. Those three-day totals are higher than the monthly totals for new cases experienced in four of the last nine months in Arizona.

This rapid acceleration of cases have come with daily positivity rates well over 30% on several occasions this month. That has pushed the state’s cumulative positive-test ratio to 13.3%, the highest level yet since testing began. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is fluctuating between 92% and 93% this month.

Since Jan. 26, 2020, ADHS has reported 627,541 cases of coronavirus and 10,147 COVID-19 deaths.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-So far in January 2021, 97,274 cases and 1,132 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-So far in January, 9,727 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 7,528 of the state’s 10,147 deaths. There have been 1,481 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 388,518 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 83,386 cases.

-Pinal County, 33,638 cases.

-Yuma County, 31,501 cases.

-Mohave County, 15,595 cases.

-Yavapai County, 13,724 cases.

-Coconino County, 12,996 cases.

-Navajo County, 12,675 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 3.49 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 13.3%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (280,401), with 477 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 81,433 times with 7,528 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

We will have a separate story on the latest Yavapai County and Verde Valley information when that data becomes available later today. The most current information from Verde Valley Medical Center can be read below.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Wednesday reported 31 COVID-positive patients admitted with one test pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 59 patients with nine in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 55 positive tests with 16 results pending. FMC has admitted 205 patients; 39 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 22.5 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 374,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 90.4 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.94 million deaths and 50.1 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Jan. 11, 2021 – 627,541 cases and 10,147 deaths.

Jan. 7, 2021 – 584,593 cases, 9,741 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.