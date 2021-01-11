OFFERS
Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover

Aaron James “AJ” Williams, 36, of Clarkdale, was killed in this single-vehicle crash on Cornville Road, Sunday evening. Photo courtesy of Cottonwood PD.

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: January 11, 2021 11:07 a.m.

CORNVILLE — A Clarkdale man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle rollover wreck on Cornville Road, the Cottonwood Police Department said in a Monday news release.

Officers responded to a call about the wreck at about 7:30 p.m. The vehicle, driven by Aaron James “AJ” Williams, 36, of Clarkdale, was found on Cornville Road, about three-quarters of a mile east of the State Route 89A intersection, police said.

Williams, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. His relatives have been notified, police said.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

The initial investigation, police said, revealed Williams was traveling east on Mingus Extension Avenue when he ran the red light at the intersection of State Route 89A. Police said evidence indicates he was traveling at a high rate of speed, upward of about 80 miles per hour, and his vehicle reportedly became airborne when going through the intersection, and he lost control.

It was also reported, police said, due to the vehicle becoming airborne, Williams began to overcorrect. Eventually, the vehicle rolled multiple times.

The vehicle caught on fire. It was extinguished once emergency personnel arrived.

The Cottonwood Police Department accident reconstruction team was called to respond and will work with the Department of Public Safety to map out the extensive scene of the wreck.

