Community events and announcements: Jan. 11, 2021

Verde Valley regional housing survey launches today

Communities throughout the Verde Valley are working together to develop an in-depth housing study to examine the regions housing needs. The study will identify challenges and recommend solutions to the Verde Valley housing shortage.

A key part of the study, the survey is open to anyone who works and/or lives in the Verde Valley. It will take about 10 minutes to complete and can be found online at verdevalleyhousing.com.

All information provided is confidential and will not be shared with any employer or business. Your response is important as we plan for the future.

To maximize the success of the housing study, it is requested that organizations, business owners and residents of the Verde Valley share the survey with others in their organization and/or business to ensure adequate responses are received.

Thank you in advance for your help. Informational cards and marketing materials are available at city hall for those that request the materials.

Contact Tricia Lewis, tourism and economic development director at tlewis@cottonwoodaz.gov or at 928-340-2729.

No Oak Creek Apples meeting in January

There will not be an Oak Creek Apples meeting in January 2021.

The Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group (OCAMUG) is exclusively an educational institution for the public on the use of Apple Computers and other iOS devices, including maintenance, security, and software applications.

OCAMUG is a 501 (c) (3) organization and donations are tax deductible. Membership in the Oak Creek Apples is open to anyone.

Thank you for your interest in and support of the OCAMUG. For more information, email oakcreekapples@gmail.com.

Arizona residents get free admission to state parks on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

All Arizona residents will get free admission to Arizona state parks on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance.

Fees will still apply for cave tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, as well as tours, camping, special events and concessions.

Capacity at parks is limited to encourage social distancing, so please arrive early or call ahead. Temporary day-use closures may be in effect.

Plan your trip now by visiting AZState Parks.com/Find-A-Park.

Camp Verde Adventist Church food bank to reopen Jan. 13

The Camp Verde Seventh-Day Adventist Community Services food bank is temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its members. But it will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 13, Volunteer Shiela Daniels said Wednesday afternoon.

Hours on Jan. 13 are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Seventh-Day Adventist Church is at 1406 N. Boot Hill Drive.

Public comment sought on applicants for pro tem judge

CAMP VERDE – The Superior Court welcomes public comment on the applicants for the position of Judge Pro Tem, Division B, a vacancy created by the pending retirement of the Honorable Christopher L. Kottke.



The candidates for the Judge Pro Tem, Division B, are Matthew Cochran of Dewey, Joshua Fisher of Prescott, Ray Gutierrez of El Paso, Texas, Kyle Hopson of Buckeye, William Kunisch of Prescott Valley, A. Douglas LaSota of Scottsdale, David Loder of Wickenburg, Joanna Reihing of Gilbert, Paul Schlegel of Prescott, Linda Wallace of Sedona, Henry Whitmer of Prescott Valley and Adam Zickerman of Flagstaff.

Redacted copies of their resumes can be found at courts.yavapai.us/superiorcourt/Applicants.



Judge John D. Napper, presiding judge of Yavapai Superior Court, will consider comments received when deciding who to ask the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court to appoint as Judge Pro Tem. The appointment is subject to approval by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

Comments can be submitted by email to yavapaicourtadmin@courts.az.gov or by mail to the Superior Court in Yavapai County, Attn: C. Rolf Eckel, Court Administrator, 120 S. Cortez, No. 410, Prescott, AZ 86303. Include your name, phone number and email address in the message to allow follow up for clarification or additional information.

All written comments must be received by Tuesday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m. Anonymous comments will not be considered.

Give back during the MLK Weekend of Service

Join Friends of the Verde River (distanced, outdoors, and/or remotely) for the MLK Day Purdy Verde River Clean-Up and Bioblitz from Jan. 16-18.

Every year, Friends of the Verde River works to organize opportunities for the Verde River community to give back on MLK Day. With record levels of outdoor recreation throughout 2020, it is more important than ever that we get out there to clean up our watershed.

During this long weekend, there will be two ways to participate: a trash pickup, and a Bioblitz, which will allow you to put on your naturalist hat and submit observations as a citizen scientist.

Register at secure.qgiv.com/for/everegbas/event/824669?blm_aid=31232.

Free virtual seed-to-supper adult gardening course

Learn to grow your own food during a six-session seed-to-supper course offered by SNAP-ED.

The program highlights practical, low-cost gardening techniques for building, planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting a successful vegetable garden. It doesn’t matter if you live in an apartment or on acreage, everyone can learn something from this course.

Plan to attend all six classes. Participants get a free gardening book, seeds, and other goodies as available.

Classes occur on the following dates: from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12; Thursday, Jan. 14; Tuesday, Jan. 19; Thursday, Jan. 21; Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 28.

Pre-registration is required. Email yavapaipres@cals.arizona.edu with your first and last name, email address, and phone number. The deadline to register for the entire series is Tuesday, Jan. 12. After your registration is confirmed, you will receive the Zoom link to participate in all six classes.

Persons with a disability may request reasonable accommodation, such as a sign language interpreter, by contacting Lydia Watts at 928-445-6590 x221. Requests should be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation.

ACF hosts grant application workshops for local nonprofits

In preparation for the 2021 grant application process, the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will host virtual grant application workshops. The workshops will equip local organizations with preparing to apply for funding in 2021.

Attendance is mandatory for any organization wishing to apply for a grant from ACF of Sedona and/or ACF of Yavapai County this year. Topics to be discussed include an overview of the new ACF online grants center, grant guidelines, and elements of an effective application.

Representatives from nonprofits, public schools, government agencies, and tribal entities are invited to attend one of the three workshops offered. The same information will be provided at each workshop, so organizations are encouraged to attend the one that works best with their schedule.

Grant Application Workshop #1 is Friday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Grant Application Workshop #2 is Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Application Workshop #3 is Thursday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register for a workshop, visit azfoundation.org/events. All grant workshops will be held virtually to protect the health and safety of the community.

The grant cycle will open for ACF of Yavapai County at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1 with final applications due no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. The grant cycle will open for ACF of Sedona at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 1 with final applications due no later than 4 p.m. Friday, March 19.

Staff from both the ACF of Sedona and ACF of Yavapai County offices will be in attendance to answer questions. For more information about the workshops or if you need help registering, contact ACF of Sedona’s Regional Director Jennifer Perry at JPerry@azfoundation.org or ACF of Yavapai County’s Regional Philanthropic Advisor Lisa Sahady at LSahady@azfoudation.org.

Camp Verde Library to host virtual community conversation

Join Camp Verde Community Library online at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 for a free FRANK Talk about gender, race, class and election 2020.



Matthew Whitaker will present the program via an online Zoom meeting co-hosted by Zack Garcia from Camp Verde Community Library. Whitaker is a decorated educator, historian, author, social justice advocate, motivational speaker, and founder of the ASU Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, where he taught for 16 years.

A brief recorded video introduction is followed by a live interactive discussion with Dr. Whitaker. Participants must register to attend the event at https://conta.cc/397kXTq or by going to our Facebook page (@campverdelibrary) at facebook.com/campverdelibrary and clicking on Events to find this event and then clicking the link in the description. There is a limit of 30 participants.

FRANK Talks is an interactive community conversation program from Arizona Humanities in partnership with the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records. Attendees discuss issues of local and national importance. FRANK Talks encourage participants to weigh facts, provide the opportunity to put them in context, and consider different points of view. Learn more about FRANK Talks at azhumanities.org.

For more information, contact librarian Zack Garcia at 928-554-8390 or Zachary.Garcia@campverde.az.gov.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek needs substitute teachers

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District strives to keep its schools open for in-person learning. One of the district’s greatest challenges is having enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms when a teacher or a teacher’s aide is absent.

District leadership asks you to consider becoming a substitute.

Requirements for substitute teaching:

• Bachelor's Degree or higher

• IVP Fingerprint clearance card

• Arizona Department of Education Substitute Teaching Certificate (azed.gov)

Pay is $100 a day. If you are near to completing a Bachelor's Degree, call District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288 for alternative methods.

If you do not have the degree and still want to help as a support substitute, requirements are:

• IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card

• Pay is minimum wage

If interested, contact District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288.

Political Book Club invites members

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (formerly Greater Verde Valley) begins the sixth year of its political book club on Saturday, Jan. 30. New participants are invited to join. The only requirement is that you read the book.

The Political Book Club meets online on ZOOM from 1-3 p.m. the last Saturday of the month. Everyone has an opportunity to comment on the book, and to participate in a general discussion of the issues raised by the book. The selection for Jan. 30 is Let the People Pick The President: The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College by Jesse Wegman.

For February, the selection is 10 Lessons for a Post Pandemic World, by Fahreed Zakaria, For March, the selection is Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson.



Launched in January 2016, the goal of the political book club is to provide another way for citizens to become informed about government and history and to increase their participation in our democracy. This is consistent with the mission of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona which is to empower voters and defend democracy.

The League envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. The League is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. The League does not support or oppose political parties or candidates for elective offices.



For more information, contact Barbara Litrell at 928-300-5839 or blitrell@aol.com.

Leisurely slideshow from Clarkdale Museum

A new narrated slideshow is available for viewing at the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum’s website, Clarkdalemuseum.org.

Click on the Resource tab, then Video Slideshows and choose Clarkdale Smelter Worker Recreation. You’ll be treated to almost 10 minutes of vintage photos of such bygone Clarkdale icons as the golf course, Peck’s Lake and the movie theater. Sports teams are prominent as are holiday celebrations. A lively narration accompanies the photos and tells the story of leisure times gone by.

This presentation is one of the many resources available at the museum’s website. Explore the extensive collection of yearbooks and see what businesses bought advertisements.



Peruse the First Friday presentations to hear some of the fascinating personal stories that make up Clarkdale’s history. Read the newsletter. And join us. The membership form is available on the website.

Two-year camping closure along State Route 260, Salt Mine Road

For the next two years, recreation officials on the Verde Ranger District will implement a special camping closure for areas along State Route 260 and Salt Mine Road.



Over the past few years, dispersed camping in these areas, as well as high use have caused significant resource damage to soil and water quality.

Abandoned property, trash, and sanitation issues have also created an unsafe environment for other forest users and continued resource degradation.



To address these issues on the Verde Ranger District, forest officials have issued a two-year temporary closure to include the following three restricted areas:

Restricted Area 1: Includes all National Forest System (NFS) lands, roads, and trails within one and half miles terminating at the Forest Boundary (Verde River) east of State Route 260, Salt Mine Road, and NFS Road 574, beginning at the intersection of State Route 260 and Prairie Lane in Cottonwood, then following southeast to Salt Mine Road, then following Salt Mine Road west and south to its junction with NFS Road 574, then following NFS Road 574 south to a point one mile south of its intersection with NFS Road 334 in Camp Verde, then following east to the Beasley Flat Day Use Area at the Verde River (Verde District Boundary).

Restricted Area 2: Includes all NFS lands, roads, and trails within 4.5 miles west of State Route 260, beginning at West Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood, following southeast to Interstate 17.

Restricted Area 3: Includes all NFS lands, roads, and trails within three miles west of State Route 260, beginning at the intersection of State Route 60 and Interstate 17, then following southeast to Salt Mine Road, then following Salt Mine Road southeast to its intersection with NFS Road 574, then following NFS Road 574 south to a point one mile south of the intersection of NFS Road 574 with FR334 in Camp Verde.

Over the next two years, the district will analyze current dispersed camping corridors, areas of overuse and look at the long-term management of these areas. This process will provide opportunity for public involvement and input.

The closure order and map can be viewed online at fs.usda.gov/detail/prescott/notices/?cid=FSEPRD872589.

For more information, contact the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Verde Valley libraries host editorial cartooning virtual event for teens

Teen librarians in Camp Verde and Cottonwood invite teens across the Verde Valley to express their voices and opinions through editorial cartoons.

Jan Marc Quisumbing, cartoonist, illustrator, and Cottonwood Public Library’s teen librarian, will teach a virtual cartooning workshop from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 on Zoom.

Meeting ID: 8129360 6182. Passcode: 607319.

Fifteen drawing kits will be available at each library starting Tuesday, Jan. 12, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Teens are encouraged to pick up a drawing kit, participate in the cartooning workshop, and return their drawings to their respective libraries for display.

Unlike the news, editorial cartoons are meant to be biased, poking fun at current events or get people talking. They give the cartoonist an opportunity to share opinions or make a point about topics that can sometimes be difficult to talk about.

For more information contact Camp Verde Teen Librarian Zack Garcia at 928-554-8390 or Cottonwood Teen Librarian Jan Marc Quisumbing at 928-340-2787.

This editorial cartooning workshop is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library Jan. 16 through Feb. 27.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America has been made possible at Camp Verde Community Library by Arizona Humanities Council. Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide and is based on an exhibition by the National Museum of American History. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.

City of Cottonwood seeks members for Historic Preservation Commission

The City of Cottonwood seeks applicants to fill two seats on its Historic Preservation Commission, each for a full three-year term.

This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. At least one of the two available seats must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.

The Commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city. The two members whom need not be residents of the city must have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business, employment within the city limits, or based on any other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required.

The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the City of Cottonwood.

The Commission also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory, and assists with designating historic landmarks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

For more information about the Commission, call Jim Padgett at 928-634-5505, x 3320.

City of Cottonwood seeks members for Planning and Zoning Commission

The City of Cottonwood seeks applicants to fill one seat on its seven-member Planning and Zoning Commission for a full three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. Commission members must live in Cottonwood within the incorporated city limits.

Commissioners are responsible for the review of land use proposals (such as conditional use permits, zoning, subdivisions, code amendments and other special planning projects), as well as issues pertaining to architectural style, building design/materials, colors, landscaping, signs, etc.

Preference will be given to applicants with a design-related background, training or experience, including architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, planning or fine arts.

The Commission typically meets once a month. However, meetings may take place as needed as part of a public hearing process. On-going attendance is essential.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

For more information, please call Scott Ellis at 928-634-5505 x 3321.

City of Cottonwood seeks members for Personnel Board

The Cottonwood City Council seeks candidates to fill one seat on its Personnel Board. This seat is for a two-year term which will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

The five member board is made up of two citizens at large, who are appointed by the City Council, and three City employees elected by the employees of the City, who all serve two-year terms.

The purpose of Cottonwood’s Personnel Board is to hear appeals of employees’ grievances, disciplinary actions, and dismissals in accordance with City policy and the policies set forth in the employee manual.

The Personnel Board is also active in employee recognition programs.

If you are a resident of the City of Cottonwood interested in serving your community in this capacity, please consider volunteering. Commission/board member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

City of Cottonwood seeks applicants for Public Safety Personnel Board

The City of Cottonwood Public Safety Personnel Board is seeking applicants to fill a voluntary, non-paid position as a voting member for a four-year term.

The Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Board for the City of Cottonwood administers the police and fire departments’ retirement system benefits, approves new members into the system, hears and takes action on retirement and disability claims, and analyzes annual reports with respect to the administration of the system.

Commission/board member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Craft show at Verde River Resort

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, Verde River Resort will host a craft show at 1472 Horseshoe Bend, Camp Verde.



Admission is free. There will be a large variety of crafts, everything from beaded items, crocheted and knitted items, wooden toys and various quilted and other sewn items.

For more information, email declue10@aol.com.

Diabetes prevention program information sessions

University of Arizona’s Cooperative Extension offers the National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) across the state.

The DPP is a 12-month lifestyle change program shown to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. This diabetes prevention program can help you lose weight, become more physically active, and reduce stress. With this program, you get:

-A proven program to prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes

-A CDC-approved curriculum and trained lifestyle coach

-Support from others like you as you learn new skills

Join one the following information sessions via Zoom to learn more about the program and to find out if you are eligible. Please note that you only need to attend one of the offered sessions:

Jan. 7, Jan. 12 or Jan. 14 from noon-1 p.m. Also Jan. 13 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Email Rebecca Serratos, trained lifestyle coach, for more information, including the Zoom link: rebeccaserratos@arizona.edu.

Persons with a disability may request reasonable accommodation, such as a sign language interpreter, by contacting Lydia Watts at 928-445-6590, x221. Requests should be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation.

Verde Historical Society announces new board members

The Verde Historical Society recently elected or appointed three new members to its 12-member board of directors for 2021.

The new board members fill open seats created by resignation and relocation out of state.

Cottonwood resident Julie Flatt is a long-time volunteer who shares her people skills at the greeter desk and gift shop in the Clemenceau Heritage Museum. Flatt assists in the training of volunteers and serves on the board as a director-at-large.

Clarkdale resident Isabel Erickson is a former businesswoman. Educated in leadership and non-profit management, Erickson is a trained national park interpreter, tour guide and program planner.

Erickson has volunteered for historical societies and museums in Wisconsin, Colorado and Arizona. She serves as director of marketing and public relations for the society and museum.

Cottonwood resident Jack George helps to keep the trains running and share stories of the seven Verde Valley railroads interpreted in the Verde Valley Railroad Diorama Exhibit at the museum.

As director at-large, George helps with other areas of museum operations as needed. George is retired from 20 years of military service followed by a second career in sales. He brings years of management, organizational and leadership skills to the organizations.

The Verde Historical Society serves to form, manage and operate the Clemenceau Heritage Museum located in the historic Clemenceau Public School building at 1 North Willard Street, on the Willard and Mingus roundabout in Cottonwood.

For more information, visit clemenceaumuseum.com or email clemenceauheritagem@questoffice.net, or chat on Facebook.

Sedona Camera Club hosts Adventures in Light webinar

At 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, Sean Bagshaw will present “Adventures in Light” and “An Introduction To The Power Of Luminosity Masks” via webinar at the Sedona Camera Club’s monthly meeting.



The meeting will be held online due to COVID-19 concerns. Guests may attend two meetings before joining. Email programchair@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link to register for the webinar.



Club activities include monthly meetings and monthly critiques. Visit sedonacameraclub.org for more information. Membership is $35 per year.

MATFORCE classes focus on good mental health

In January, MATFORCE will offer webinars focused on ways to take care of yourself.

Tackling subjects like loneliness, self-care, and stigma, January classes will cover a myriad of topics to help support good mental health and positive coping mechanisms through these trying times.

Below is a list of classes offered and how to register:

Loneliness Amid COVID-19: Now More Serious Than Ever, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12

The COVID-19 pandemic has also created a loneliness epidemic. Register today to learn about the causes, consequences and solutions to correct loneliness. Register online at matforce.org/events.

True Self Care: Avoiding Burnout for Parents, 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13

This webinar for parents will discuss the importance of self-care and how to create and use a self-care plan to prevent burnout. Free registration, email matforce@cableone.net or call 928-708-0100.

Community Coach Training, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16

Volunteer to be a community coach for a person returning to the community from incarceration. Mentoring has proven to be successful in reentry programs. Make a difference in your community and have a positive impact on someone’s life.

Learn needed skills for working one-on-one to help provide referrals, emotional support, and resources for individuals returning to the community from incarceration. No experience, prior qualifications or education is needed.

Email the Yavapai Reentry Project, a project of MATFORCE, to register at info@YavapaiReentryProject.org or call 928-708-0100.

Stigma: A Conversation from All Points of View. A two-part series of panel discussions on stigma

-A Panel Discussion on Substance Use Disorder, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19

Stigma is one of the barriers people face when seeking treatment for problem substance use. People often experience stigma from their own family members, friends, co-workers, and even the healthcare workers where treatment is o¬ffered.

Join panel members as they share a 360-degree view of stigma surrounding someone seeking treatment for substance use. Panelists will include a parent, child, spouse or partner, and the individual who sought treatment.

Register at info@matforceaz.org. For more information, visit matforce.org/events, email matforce@cableone.net or call 928-708-0100.

-A Panel Discussion on Incarceration, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26

Research shows that people returning from incarceration are one of the most stigmatized groups in society. They face many hardships once they are released. Being stigmatized as an ex-off¬ender is a major barrier to successful community reintegration and reestablishing their life.

Join panel members as they share a 360-degree view of stigma surrounding someone returning to the community after incarceration. Panelists will include a parent, child, spouse or partner, and the individual who was incarcerated.

Register at info@matforceaz.org. For more information, visit matforce.org/events, email matforce@cableone.net or call 928-708-0100.

Precept Revelation

Wednesdays from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 13, women are invited to study the book of Revelation through Precept.

Since 1970, Precept has equipped small group Bible study leaders who can help you discover the truth of scripture for yourself, but not by yourself.

This women’s Precept Bible study will be held at the Koeppe home, 1300 E. Regge Way, Cottonwood.

Go to Precept.org to order workbook.

Email Kay_tee_did@hotmail.com for more information.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Arizona Humanities Council presents Voices and Votes: Democracy in America from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government of, by and for the people, and how each generation since continues to question how to form a more perfect union.

Camp Verde Community Library, in partnership with League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley has been chosen by the AZ Humanities Council to host the exhibit as part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.

The exhibition has toured five communities in Arizona and will end at the Camp Verde Library in 2021 with the last chance to view it locally.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country.

From revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story – the story of democracy in America.

Exhibition sections highlight the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

Voices and Votes features historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

I Am an American Too: History of American Indian Voting Rights, is a local poster exhibit designed to accompany the Arizona tour of the Voices and Votes exhibit. Sponsored by League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley it helps tell the story of Indian voting rights in Arizona and the United States.

Designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations, Voices and Votes will serve as a community meeting place for conversations about democracy, the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens of all ages and walks of life, participating in government.

With the support and guidance of AZ State Humanities council, Camp Verde Community Library has developed complementary exhibits and will host virtual programs to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

Visit museumonmainstreet.org, cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380 for more information.

Volunteers needed for Cornville Vision 2032 project

In January, the Cornville Community Association (CCA) will begin work on a new Cornville Vision Statement that, along with statements from other Yavapai County communities, will become tools to start discussions for the County Comprehensive Plan process, which will take two years.

Volunteers are now needed to serve on a Cornville Vision 2032 working group, which will work with the CCA Planning & Zoning Committee and Board of Directors, to come up with a statement created by the residents to describe their vision of the Cornville community and how it would like to develop over the next 10 years.

Association members (Cornville residents and property owners) who have an active interest in the community and are willing to give time and energy to the task are welcome to join the group.

The visioning process will involve intense work for three to four months, beginning in January. Judy Miller, longtime CCA member and chair of the 2005 Cornville Community Plan committee, will coordinate the project.

Computer skills are required and knowledge of information technology desired. Creativity will be needed to fully involve the public via internet, small groups, and individual outreach. Comprehensive contact lists need to be developed and information gathered.

A community survey, in cooperation with Yavapai County, will be an important part of the process. The product is to be a 10-to 12-page vision statement covering eight planning elements: land use, transportation, water, open space, energy, environment, cost of development, and growth areas.

The initial document, which may still evolve and be adjusted over time, needs to be submitted to Yavapai County by April or May.

To become a part of the Cornville Vision 2032 working group, e-mail Judy Miller at ccadirector3@gmail.com or call 928-649-1916.

Status of LGBTQ+ rights in Arizona

At 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, the League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona Voters Education Program, OLLI at Yavapai College Sedona/Verde Valley, and Unify Sedona will present a discussion on LGBTQ+ rights in Arizona via ZOOM.

The presenter, Stanna Slater, will provide an insider’s update on the status of LGBTQ+ rights for Arizonans with an opportunity for questions and answers.

Born Jeffery Slater, Stanna Slater has been practicing law in Arizona since 1989. Slater launched The Law Office of Jeffery S. Slater, P.C., in 1999, and focuses on civil litigation, estate planning, and public policy advocacy for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.



Slater is a former chair of the Arizona State Bar’s Committee on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI). She currently serves as the LGBTQ liaison for the City of Scottsdale.

This program is free and everyone is welcome. To register for the event and receive the Zoom link, contact LWVNAZ@google.com.



The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization open to people of all genders.

For more information about the League, email lwvnaz@gmail.com. Unify Sedona, a rainbow alliance, is a local non-profit organization that promotes tolerance and celebrates diversity through education and collaboration.

Find out more at unifysedona.org.

Republican luncheon set for Jan. 12

Mingus Mountain Republican Club will hold its next monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. at the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Speakers include Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin and District 6 Representative Walt Blackman.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The meeting and programs begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $12 and includes entree, salad, dessert, and coffee or iced tea. Sodas are $1 extra. Cost is $5 for anyone who wants to attend and does not want lunch.

RSVP by email before Friday, Jan. 8 to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

Christmas tree drop-off

Free of charge, the City of Cottonwood will accept Christmas trees for disposal through Jan. 31.

Trees must be dropped off at the City of Cottonwood’s Reclaimed Water Fill Station, at 1480 W. Mingus Ave., adjacent to the Public Works yard.

The drop off site will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please follow the signs to the site. All lights and decorations must be removed from the trees before they are dropped off.

Any questions, call the Cottonwood Public Works Department at 928-634-8033.

Friends of the Verde announces third Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Join Friends of the Verde River at its third annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, to be held virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Enjoy an evening of entertainment and connect with others, and watch films that feature the people, places, wildlife and initiatives making a splash in modern conservation today.

Although festival organizers have curated a lineup that relates deeply to the Friends of the Verde River mission here on the Verde, that lineup also takes place against a global backdrop.

Watch and learn about the threats and challenges, as well as the triumphs and joys, of habitat restoration, river conservation, environmental protection, and more.

For more information or to register for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, visit verderiver.org.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.