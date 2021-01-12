Arizona already has 100,000-plus new COVID-19 cases this month

Arizona has now seen more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for two consecutive months.

The latest data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows the state has surpassed 100,000 new cases of coronavirus in just 11 days to begin 2021.

Tuesday’s report from ADHS shows 8,559 new infections and a record high 335 deaths documented since Monday.

That pushes January’s totals to 105,833 cases and 1,467 deaths. Since testing began Jan. 26 of last year, there have been 636,100 positive tests documented and 10,482 deaths confirmed.

Once again, the state’s cumulative positivity rate has jumped another notch, now at 13.4%. Arizona hospital critical care bed capacity is holding steady at 92%.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-So far in January 2021, 105,833 cases and 1,467 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-So far in January, 9,621 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 7,796 of the state’s 10,482 deaths. There have been 1,526 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 393,732 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 84,426 cases.

-Pinal County, 34,653 cases.

-Yuma County, 31,658 cases.

-Mohave County, 15,790 cases.

-Yavapai County, 14,079 cases.

-Coconino County, 13,089 cases.

-Navajo County, 12,854 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 3.51 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 13.4%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (283,894), with 483 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 82,687 times with 7,796 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Tuesday, Yavapai County reported 125 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the past day.

Included in that total were 21 new cases in the Verde Valley.

Since testing began in January, Yavapai County has confirmed 14,079 cases of coronavirus with 292 deaths and 5,162 recoveries.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has confirmed 4,669 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-1,964 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-936 in Camp Verde.

-598 in Sedona.

-306 in Rimrock.

-285 in Cornville.

-280 in Clarkdale.

-268 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-30 in Jerome.

-Two cases elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 88,067 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 84% of those being negative.

Of the total cumulative positive cases in Yavapai County, 54% have been women. Of the total COVID-19 deaths in Yavapai County, 59% have been men.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Wednesday reported 29 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 64 patients with eight in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 59 positive tests with 12 results pending. FMC has admitted 208 patients; 39 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 22.7 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 376,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 91 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.95 million deaths and 50.4 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Jan. 11, 2021 – 627,541 cases and 10,147 deaths.

Jan. 7, 2021 – 584,593 cases, 9,741 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.