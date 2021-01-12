Mingus Union graduate Rebekah Manley authors first book

Class of 2001 Mingus Union graduate and author Rebekah Manley is thrilled to share the upcoming release of her first book Alexandra and the Awful, Awkward, No Fun, Truly Bad Dates: A Picture Book Parody for Adults.

Manley dreamt of becoming an author while she was a student — and that dream has come true.

Readers are invited to join the protagonist Alexandra and her bulldog as she ventures on 30 dates in 30 days. This hilarious, heartwarming tale of dating in the height of millennial culture and the undeniable power of friendship was released this fall.

“Ultimately, it’s a story about friendship and empowerment,” Manley said. “I hope Alex readers, their family, and their friends will be reminded, yes — the dating struggle is real, but there is a whole lot of humor and goodness along the way.”

Excerpt

Her date insisted she get prime rib—and that women should just accept the wage gap. “Your brains are just different,” he mansplained. Alex grabbed her steak to go and let him enjoy the financial success of buying her meal.

What others are saying:

“Readers will laugh, sigh, cringe, and cheer as Alexandra navigates #30datesin30days in this fresh and fabulous spoof, and, at last, finds a perfect match.”

— Anne Bustard, author of Blue Skies (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

“What we all need right now is a connection and a good laugh. With humor and heart, Rebekah Manley’s Alexandra and the No Good, Very Bad Dates: A Picture Book Parody for Adults has both.

— Bethany Hegedus, author of Rise! From Caged Bird to Poet of the People, Maya Angelou

In this funny, clever, rueful, and ultimately uplifting picture book parody, debut author Rebekah Manley taps into universal anxieties about loneliness and singledom while addressing the special agony of dating apps for today’s single woman ... What a joyful gift of a book — I wish I’d had it when I was online dating!”

— Amy Gentry, bestselling author of Good as Gone and Last Woman Standing

About the author

Rebekah Manley holds her Master of Fine Arts in Children’s Literature from Hollins University and feels like she’s earned her MFA in dating.

She lives in Austin, Texas and is fueled by swimming, queso and good conversation.

Manley runs the Texas Center for the Book and works to encourage literacy, reading and library use in the Lone Star State.

You can read more at rebekahmanley.com and on her blog bravetutu.com.

Connect on Twitter: @RebekahAManley and Instagram: @RebekahAManley & @YourBraveTutu.