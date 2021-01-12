Online forum provides some Spring Creek Ranch answers
Final reading of ordinance to be held at Jan. 19 meeting
Originally Published: January 12, 2021 10:50 a.m.
Most Read
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- Cottonwood remains most infectious COVID-19 community in Verde Valley
- Medical examiner working to determine identity of body found in Beaver Creek
- Three men sought in Catch 22 program
- Obituary: Charlotte Reynolds-Petrusich, 1954-2020
- Airplane stolen at Cottonwood Airport
- Goat Fire, near State Route 260, contained to 28 acres
- Cottonwood takes new look at ‘Rough Cuts’ purchase
- Spectrum vaccinating health-care workers; won’t mandate shots
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- Yavapai County slated to get COVID vaccines next week
- Drunken man punches deputy at scene of car wreck
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Cottonwood remains most infectious COVID-19 community in Verde Valley
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
- Yavapai one of three counties now in 'substantial' COVID-19 risk category
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: