Kudos logo

Menu

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Some Kind of Heaven’ premiere Jan. 19

Crack the manicured façade of The Villages, America’s largest retirement community
With “Some Kind of Heaven”, director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America’s largest retirement community – a massive, self-contained utopia located in Central Florida.

With “Some Kind of Heaven”, director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America’s largest retirement community – a massive, self-contained utopia located in Central Florida.

Originally Published: January 12, 2021 8:52 a.m.
Facebook

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Some Kind of Heaven” on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

With “Some Kind of Heaven”, director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America’s largest retirement community – a massive, self-contained utopia located in Central Florida.

The Villages community is the self-described “Disneyworld for Retirees.” Every day is supposed to be a good one for the 120,000+ senior citizens of The Villages: Whether residents are interested in synchronized swimming or cheerleading, tai chi or golf cart parades, this large community of healthy retirees offers a utopian vision of a (retired) American Dream: wide, safe streets, picture-perfect landscaping, and countless activities all in service of their residents’ golden years.

Behind the gates of this palm tree-lined fantasyland, some are unable to find happiness within the community’s pre-packaged paradise. While most residents have bought into the community’s blissful optimism, we meet a small group of residents – a married couple, a widow and a bachelor – living on the margins of the marketing fantasy, struggling to find footing inside the dream.

With strikingly composed cinematography, this candy-colored documentary offers a tender and surreal look at the never-ending quest for finding meaning and love in life’s final act.

“Some Kind of Heaven” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.