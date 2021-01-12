Verde Valley libraries host editorial cartooning virtual event for teens

Teen librarians in Camp Verde and Cottonwood invite teens across the Verde Valley to express their voices and opinions through editorial cartoons.

Jan Marc Quisumbing, cartoonist, illustrator, and Cottonwood Public Library’s teen librarian, will teach a virtual cartooning workshop from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 on Zoom. Meeting ID: 8129360 6182. Passcode: 607319.

Fifteen drawing kits will be available at each library starting Tuesday, Jan. 12, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Teens are encouraged to pick up a drawing kit, participate in the cartooning workshop, and return their drawings to their respective libraries for display.

Unlike the news, editorial cartoons are meant to be biased, poking fun at current events or get people talking. They give the cartoonist an opportunity to share opinions or make a point about topics that can sometimes be difficult to talk about.

“The teens I know have strong opinions about everything going on in the world right now, but they don’t really have a voice,” said Camp Verde Teen Librarian, Zack Garcia. “We hope to give teens a chance to tell us what they think or feel about current events or anything really, through the medium of editorial cartooning.”

For more information contact Camp Verde Teen Librarian Zack Garcia at 928-554-8390 or Cottonwood Teen Librarian Jan Marc Quisumbing at 928-340-2787.

This editorial cartooning workshop is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library Jan. 16 through Feb. 27.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America has been made possible at Camp Verde Community Library by Arizona Humanities Council.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide and is based on an exhibition by the National Museum of American History.

Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.